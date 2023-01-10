Read full article on original website
Carrollton police seek Hit and Run suspect
CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.
Marshall police investigating Friday night shots fired incident
MARSHALL – Marshall police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday night. According to the post from the Marshall Police Department numerous citizens reported the incident occurred in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene were able to obtain suspect vehicle information from Saline County E-911, who reported that it was on East Lacy Street.
Butler residents flee scene of accident, later arrested on drug allegations
BATES COUNTY, Mo. – Two Butler residents are arrested Thursday evening by state troopers after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in rural Bates County. A crash report issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on NW County Road 2001 at NW County Road 2. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 64-year-old Delbert L. Thomas, and occupied by 37-year-old Tamara D. Thomas, reportedly failed to negotiate an intersection. The vehicle crossed County Road 2 and struck a ditch and fence. The Thomas’s allegedly fled the scene.
Rear end collision injures two Richmond drivers
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Two Richmond drivers involved in a rear end collision are injured Thursday night. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were southbound on Highway 13, south of Highway 10. Cody W. Davis, 28, struck the rear end of 38-year-old Mariame J. Maylon as she changed lanes.
Sedalia man injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY – A Sedalia man was injured in a crash in Pettis County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Route H at South Route D occurred when a northbound vehicle driven by 85-year-old Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert and impacted the ground.
Two drivers injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in an accident in Jackson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at Todd George and Highway 50 when a vehicle driven by Demi Turner reportedly failed to stop at a stop light and struck another vehicle driven by Nadia Vu.
Remains found in rural Ray County identified, sheriff's office asks for public's help in seeing justice
RAY COUNTY – With the identity of human remains found in Ray County last spring now known, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding justice. The sheriff's office says the identity of the victim has been determined to be Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. Her remains were found in rural Ray County on April 27, 2022.
Mary Elizabeth Tyler
Mary Elizabeth Tyler (Batye), age 66, a resident of Appleton City, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. Mary was born Monday, July 2, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late John Batye and the late Martha (Dorrell) Batye. Mary grew up in an Air Force family and traveled all over with her family. She was a graduate of East High School in Kansas City, MO. She married Charles Tyler on February 22, 1975. They spent 47 years together until his passing on August 5, 2022.
Carolyn Ann Morris
Carolyn Ann Morris, age 74, a resident of Tina, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Robert Lee and Leona Blanche (Barnett) Perrin on April 2, 1948, in Woodward, Oklahoma. She was united in marriage to Daryl William Morris on August 1, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn had a strong passion for nursing, and worked as a nurse for Carroll House and Life Care Center of Carrollton for many years.
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen, 66, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., January 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Josh Coen for a charity to be chosen at a later date. Memories of Roxann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Wendy Levy
Wendy Levy, 54, of Independence, MO, passed away January 6th after a battle with colon and lung cancer. Wendy was born July 7, 1968, in Kansas City to Thomas (Joe) and Beverly Allen Laster. She was employed at Ford Manufacturing Plant. Wendy enjoyed crafts and especially doing Diamond Dots and...
Oak Grove Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday
OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Tuesday. New business on the agenda indicates a request for an upcoming homecoming bonfire and parade. The board will hear a request from Cathy Mullen for Third Thursday Food Truck Nights starting April 20 through October 19. The board plans to discuss an ordinance concerning weapons and firearms, approval regarding a contract with the Fraternal Order of Police.
Pettis County Commission meet in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, January 17. New business listed on the agenda includes action taken on speed bump policy and amendment of Hunter’s Ridge stop sign ordinances. Consideration of Anderson Engineering contracts regarding two BROs. Bids open for Pacific School Rd. Bridge.
Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce meets Tuesday
BRUNSWICK- Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce meets Tuesday in regular session. New business on the agenda indicates a 2023 event review, membership drive and the potential hiring of someone to maintain the lighted Christmas decorations. Discussion of the following old business: museum update, Brunswick R-II school update and revitalization updates.
