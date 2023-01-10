WWE requests protective order in MLW lawsuit

WWE claims MLW is asking for unnecessary documents that would cost millions of dollars to produce.

WWE filed a motion in court last Thursday seeking a protective order in MLW's lawsuit against them.

Via the January 5th filing in the Northern District of California's U.S. District Court, the order would suspend WWE's obligation to produce materials in the discovery process requested by MLW's legal representatives.

MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit with WWE in January 2022 that claims they pressured third parties like Tubi (Fox) and Vice to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with them. WWE has been unsuccessful in getting the suit thrown out of court.

In the filing, WWE claims the 47 Requests for Production (RFPs) are "broad" and "costly" and "improper," alleging MLW is asking for information that is out of scope with the case.

From the filing:

"It is clear from MLW’s actions that it hopes to force its competitor to spend millions of dollars in responding to discovery (in a case that may be dismissed), all while accessing WWE’s most sensitive, competitive information. For these reasons, a protective order should issue."

"The RFPs total 47 and almost all of them are overbroad, burdensome, and improper requests for information. Indeed, it appears that MLW is utilizing the RFPs to improperly obtain highly sensitive, competitive information far outside the scope of the Complaint’s allegations and with no clear connection to MLW at all."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for this May, but a ruling in favor of WWE could change that.

From the filing, WWE claimed MLW requested the following in the RFPs: