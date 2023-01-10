Mom Wants Her “Adult Gold Star” for Completing a Home Renovation Task in Under 3-5 “Business Months”

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As little kids, the only way to truly know and believe in our souls that we did a great job at completing a task is by getting a gold star to commemorate a job well done. Now as adults, one can argue and say that continuously getting a paycheck is the adult version of receiving a gold star, however, for some adults, we still value the joyous feeling of getting a gold star and we expect to receive it when we not only complete a task, but we do a great job at it while muffling our other daily tasks as well.

Such is the case with TikToker @mommacusses . She completed a home renovation task in such a short amount of time and rightfully wants her due credit…in the form of an “adult gold star.”

Sure, painting an accent wall is an easy task that can be done in a day, but the prepping work is what makes this DIY home renovation task even longer to complete. We also can’t neglect to mention that besides doing the prep work and painting the wall, the job still isn’t done just yet; the task still involves waiting for the paint to dry and afterwards, hanging up your pictures and placing other décor items back onto their respective places on the wall.

And somehow she completed the entire task all in the same day, rather than breaking it down into different smaller tasks that would have taken her longer to complete. So when @mommacusses says she wants her “adult gold star,” we agree!

