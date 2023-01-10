2023 Sony Open: Course & Field Breakdown, + Key Stats

Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama headline the 144-player field in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The PGA Tour makes the jump from Maui to Honolulu this week to celebrate the 25th edition of the Sony Open. The first full-field event of the new year will be held at Waialae Country Club, which has been a Tour staple since 1965. Waialae CC is the fourth-longest tenured host venue on Tour, trailing only Augusta National, Colonial Country Club, and Pebble Beach.

Seven of the top 25 players in the OWGR are part of the field this week, including No. 14 Tom Kim (+1100), No. 15 Jordan Spieth (+1600), No. 19 Sungjae Im (+1600), and No. 21 Hideki Matsuyama (+1800). Those four players, all of which played in last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, are the betting favorites at BetRivers Sportsbook.

Brian Harman (+1800), 2022 runner-up Russell Henley (+2000), Tom Hoge (+2200), Billy Horschel (+2200), and Corey Conners (+2200) round out the group of players listed below 30/1 odds.

Other notables such as Keegan Bradley (+3300), Keith Mitchell (+3300), Maverick McNealy (+3300), Taylor Montgomery (+3300), KH Lee (+3300), Adam Scott (+3300), Cameron Davis (+3500), Si Woo Kim (+4000), and JJ Spaun (+4000) fill up the middle tier of players.

The best of the rest includes Harris English (+5000), Kurt Kitayama (+5000), Emiliano Grillo (+5000), Matt Kuchar (+5000), JT Poston (+5000), Mackenzie Hughes (+5000), Gary Woodland (+6000), and Webb Simpson (+8000).

All in all, 19 of the 39 players from the Sentry TOC are teeing it up again this week, which is notable given the recent history of this event. Nine of the past 11 winners of the Sony Open played in the Tournament of Champions the week prior. Do with that information as you will.

COURSE BREAKDOWN

Waialae CC is a short par-70 track, stretching just 7,044 yards with tree-lined fairways and Bermuda greens. Designed by Seth Raynor and renovated by Tom Doak, the course now serves as another coastal birdie fest for PGA Tour players, with six of the past eight winners reaching at least 20-under. While that may sound similar to last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, the two courses are vastly different from one another.

First, there isn't nearly as much undulation and slope in the fairways at Waialae CC, and they are much harder to hit overall. However, the GIR (greens in regulation) percentage remains one of the highest on Tour, meaning players don't have any issue hitting out of the rough here.

Second, the coastal breeze that can be prominent at Kapalua from time to time never plays much of a factor in Honolulu. Aside from 2020 when there were massive amounts of rain and wind gusts, the conditions at Waialae have been more than manageable in the past few years.

Then, there is also the fact that this is a par-70 course that is much shorter than the par-73 Kapalua, and the greens are much flatter and smoother, too. Sure, the two tournaments of the Hawaii swing are similar in style, but they play out quite differently.

With Waialae CC being a par-70 course, there will be just two par-5s, four par-3s, and 12 par-4s this week.

Among the 12 par-4s, only four of them play over 450 yards -- and none stretch even close to the 500-yard marker. Distance will not be an issue for any player on the par-4s, as these holes will mostly be birdie opportunities for the field.

All four of the par-3s reach at least 170 yards, and there is a strong chance that these holes generate a decent chunk of the bigger numbers made this week. Coming away with a par will be just fine on any of the par-3s.

Both of the two par-5s are reachable in two shots for a majority of the field, and making an eagle is more likely to occur here than at most courses on Tour. Taking advantage of No. 9 and No. 18 in every round is crucial for success here.

KEY STATS

SG: Approach

Good Drives Gained

SG: Putting

Par 4s: 400-450 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Par 3s: 175-200 Yards

PAST WINNERS

2022: Hideki Matsuyama (-23)

2021: Kevin Na (-21)

2020: Cameron Smith (-11)

2019: Matt Kuchar (-22)

2018: Patton Kizzire (-17)