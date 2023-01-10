ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins Latest Reported Addition May Make Trade With Red Sox More Likely

By Patrick McAvoy
 3 days ago

Red Sox Nation should be paying attention to the Marlins

The Miami Marlins made a move early Tuesday morning.

Miami reportedly signed two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto to a one-year, $8.5 million deal to bolster their rotation, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The Marlins have been heavily connected to the Boston Red Sox so far this offseason because Miami has an excess of starting pitching -- even more so now with Cueto in the fold -- and Boston has young prospects ready to deal. The Red Sox have been interested in adding a new starting pitcher and have shown interest in Miami's Pablo Lopez along with others.

Miami's move for Cueto gives the team even more depth in the rotation which could be a signal that a trade is on the way, according to Heyman.

Boston's starting rotation currently has Chris Sale, James Paxton, Corey Kluber, Garrett Whitlock, Nick Pivetta, and Brayan Bello all fighting for spots but the team has shown interest in improving its pitching even further.

Someone like Lopez would be a major addition. The 26-year-old has compiled an ERA under 4.00 in each of the last three seasons -- including an impressive 3.07 ERA in 2021 -- and would fit in well in Boston. The Red Sox had only two starting pitchers have an ERA under 4.00 in 2022 in Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha and neither will be with the squad in 2023.

More MLB: Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

