East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination

A month after entering the transfer portal, Chase Carter found a new school. The former Michigan State true freshman defensive end signed with University of the Incarnate Word, the program announced on Wednesday. Carter has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Incarnate Word is an FCS program in San Antonio. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer

JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

Michigan basketball loses late lead, falls in overtime at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Michigan led Iowa by seven points with less than two minutes left in regulation, but a four-point play proved costly in Michigan’s 93-84 loss on Thursday night. After Michigan sophomore Kobe Bufkin hit a pull-up jumper with 29 seconds left to put Michigan ahead 79-75,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise

ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm sets another record in Columbia Central win

Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm has reached yet another milestone. The 1,000-point mark and the girls basketball program’s all-time scoring record already behind her, Bamm on Thursday passed former boys basketball player Charles Richardson’s mark of 1,187 points to become the most prolific scorer, male or female, in Columbia Central basketball history.
COLUMBIA, TN

