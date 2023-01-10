Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
MLive.com
Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
MLive.com
Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant prepares for showdown with U-M
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has always been loyal to the green and white.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination
A month after entering the transfer portal, Chase Carter found a new school. The former Michigan State true freshman defensive end signed with University of the Incarnate Word, the program announced on Wednesday. Carter has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Incarnate Word is an FCS program in San Antonio. The...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois (11/13/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State’s reward for going on the road and beating Wisconsin on Tuesday: another road game three days later, this one against a team that’s been up and down this year but has strung together back-to-back wins. Such is life in the Big Ten as the Spartans get set to visit Illinois.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Illinois college basketball predictions, picks & odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Spartans and Fighting Illini are a pair of Big Ten teams that have clearly found their mojo at this point in the...
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
247Sports
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball loses late lead, falls in overtime at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Michigan led Iowa by seven points with less than two minutes left in regulation, but a four-point play proved costly in Michigan’s 93-84 loss on Thursday night. After Michigan sophomore Kobe Bufkin hit a pull-up jumper with 29 seconds left to put Michigan ahead 79-75,...
MLive.com
See photos as Chelsea sweeps Dexter in girls and boys basketball doubleheader
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The thunderous crowd at Dexter High School kept players on their toes all night. The Dreadnaughts were defeated in a girls and boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 13. To start the evening, the girls won 62-47. The boys game was neck and neck until the...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for January 12
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games in the Jackson area for Thursday, January 12. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here are the latest power rankings and trending teams in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- With the holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, the core of the conference schedules are on tap for the basketball teams around the area. We are starting to see some clarity in how those races might play out, and starting to see which teams are rising to the top.
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
WGNtv.com
Michigan’s Decision to Tweet Jim Harbaugh’s Recent Statement Backfires
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 13
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. If there is a game that is missing, please report it to Greg Wickliffe at gwickliffe@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm sets another record in Columbia Central win
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm has reached yet another milestone. The 1,000-point mark and the girls basketball program’s all-time scoring record already behind her, Bamm on Thursday passed former boys basketball player Charles Richardson’s mark of 1,187 points to become the most prolific scorer, male or female, in Columbia Central basketball history.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
