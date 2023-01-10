ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hustle Sports News

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

Bears hire Kevin Warren as new team president, CEO

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears have found their new person to take a prominent position with the team. The team officially hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their new team president and CEO on Thursday morning. He will replace Ted Phillips, who announced he would step down from the position at the end […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field

The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

New York Jets considering major moves

The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals set to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

As stated previously by owner Michael Bidwill, the Cardinals would prefer to find a new general manager first, then the head coach. The Bears initially signed Cunningham less than a year ago. Prior to this role, he worked with the Eagles as the director of college scouting from 2017 to 2018, the assistant director of player personnel during the 2019 season, and finally the director of player personnel in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do

The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears reportedly found next CEO/President

The Chicago Bears have a new CEO/President lined up. The Chicago Bears have found their next CEO/President. Before the season, reports came out that longtime CEO/President Ted Phillips would be stepping down at the end of the season. In a fitting end to his tenure, Phillips will be leaving the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series

The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams. What makes a...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FOX announces broadcast crew for Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card matchup

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are set to play Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m. central time. These two teams recently faced off in Week 16, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. It was announced on Tuesday that Fox has the broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi calling the game. This crew called the Vikings and Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 1, where the Vikings won 23-7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy