Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Related
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
Bears hire Kevin Warren as new team president, CEO
LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears have found their new person to take a prominent position with the team. The team officially hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their new team president and CEO on Thursday morning. He will replace Ted Phillips, who announced he would step down from the position at the end […]
Yardbarker
Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field
The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
New York Jets considering major moves
The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Pat McAfee Offers Interesting Tuesday Update On Aaron Rodgers
Pat McAfee, fresh off an interesting performance during last night's national championship, offered an interesting tidbit today about Aaron Rodgers. Speaking on his program, The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL alum noted that Rodgers wouldn't appear on his show. And the reason provided was ...
Nathaniel Hackett could return to Green Bay Packers in prominent role
The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 hoping the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator could lure Aaron Rodgers to
Bears GM Ryan Poles doesn't regret the Chase Claypool trade
When the Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool, no one was expecting a breakout performance coming in learning a new offense. But they did expect Claypool to have an impact in Chicago’s offense. That didn’t happen. Claypool didn’t have the end...
What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles' Comments
Analysis: Bears GM Ryan Poles produced several scary moments for fans at the season-ending press conference.
Yardbarker
Cardinals set to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
As stated previously by owner Michael Bidwill, the Cardinals would prefer to find a new general manager first, then the head coach. The Bears initially signed Cunningham less than a year ago. Prior to this role, he worked with the Eagles as the director of college scouting from 2017 to 2018, the assistant director of player personnel during the 2019 season, and finally the director of player personnel in 2021.
Action News Jax
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears reportedly found next CEO/President
The Chicago Bears have a new CEO/President lined up. The Chicago Bears have found their next CEO/President. Before the season, reports came out that longtime CEO/President Ted Phillips would be stepping down at the end of the season. In a fitting end to his tenure, Phillips will be leaving the...
Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series
The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams. What makes a...
The 4 NFL teams eligible for 'Hard Knocks' (including the Bears!), ranked
By now, HBO’s NFL training camp show Hard Knocks has become a staple of sports programming every late summer. In 2022, we were delighted to watch Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions prepare for their season with more than a few noteworthy moments that would’ve otherwise been under wraps without a TV camera present.
FOX announces broadcast crew for Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card matchup
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are set to play Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m. central time. These two teams recently faced off in Week 16, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. It was announced on Tuesday that Fox has the broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi calling the game. This crew called the Vikings and Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 1, where the Vikings won 23-7.
Seven SEC athletes selected in 2023 NWSL Draft
A total of seven SEC women's soccer athletes were selected during the 2023 NWSL Draft, held Thursday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Comments / 0