Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend

By Courtney Pledger
 3 days ago

Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal is going to be an ‘absolute animal’ at the Australian Open.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy.

Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medvedev to clinch the trophy in last year’s thrilling final dubbed the ‘miracle in Melbourne’.

The win marked Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam and propelled him into the lead in the slam race ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic ; it also meant the Spaniard had won all of the Grand Slams twice or more, which Wilander believes to be hugely significant.

‘’Rafael Nadal is going to be there from the first point of the year at the Australian Open, I am 100 percent sure because of the sun, because of the conditions, because having won there is huge,’’ Wilander said.

‘’Having won there for the second time for someone like him, now he has won all of the Majors twice or more, that's massive.

"That's where he separates himself from the great Roger Federer, who only won one French Open. So Rafa now knows how to win in all the different venues.’’

Wilander believes the sunny conditions in Australia suit Nadal well and will increase his confidence by '25-50 percent'.

‘’The sun starts coming out and his tennis ball is suddenly bouncing higher than normal, or at least he feels like he can grip the ball and spin it.

''That is going to increase his confidence level by maybe 25-50 percent compared to playing indoors where the sun is not shining. I think that is a big difference.

‘’He just has to get there healthy.

‘’He's going to be an absolute animal and I'm sure that he is going to play his best tennis. He has a big chance to win the Australian Open, as he does the French Open.’’

