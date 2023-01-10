Jessica Chastain Pressures Andy Cohen to Bring Back This ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Member

The actress is trying her best to influence one 'RHOBH' OG to return for Season 13 of the Bravo series.

Following news of Lisa Rinna 's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , actress Jessica Chastain has asked executive producer of the series, Andy Cohen , to reinstate a former RHOBH cast member: Lisa Vanderpump .

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , the reality TV show host allowed fans to interview Chastain virtually as part of the After Show.

The first question came from a Chicago -area fan, also named Jessica , who asked the actress what former Real Housewives star she would like to see make a return to the Beverly Hills, California , franchise ahead of the next season.

After thinking it over quietly for a moment, Chastain replied, "Vanderpump—she was the best."

Cohen agreed, also noting that this was "a timely question," suggesting that the Season 13 cast of the hit Bravo series isn't fully flushed out yet, and that Chastain's answer may hold some influence.

"I love [her], I want to see her and Kyle [ Richards ] together again," Chastain continued, "Maybe you have to get rid of someone in order to bring her back."

Vanderpump joined the cast for Season 1 of the show, which premiered in 2010, and after just shy of a decade left the franchise after Season 9, she even opted not to film for the reunion, per Distractify .

"Interesting," Cohen responded. "I don't know that she would do it; I don't know that Vanderpump would do it."

The Good Nurse star quickly doubled-down, "I think she might. I think it has to be the right group of people," she said with a laugh, concluding, "I don't know her, I don't know her at all."

Following the segment—which initially aired on Thursday, Jan. 5—Chastain took to Twitter to pressure Cohen once more a few days later.

Alongside a screenshot of fans reacting to Chastain's pick with applause, she wrote, "Ummm your move @Andy !"

To which Vanderpump chimed in, "No Jessica You do it…."

The two continued their back and forth on Twitter, with Vanderpump joking that Chastain could still be cast in the series despite being "an east coast gal" because none of the RHOBH stars live in the 90210 zip code either.

Cohen later joined in, egging Vanderpump on the next day, tweeting, "Keep going!"

While it doesn't look like Vanderpump has any interest in rejoining her former co-stars–especially after the success of Vanderpump Rules –fans will just have to sit tight for producers to officially announce the full cast for upcoming Season 13.