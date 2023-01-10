Q&A: Genentech's first marketing chief Erica Taylor on lessons from the pandemic, and what's next for the Roche group

Flame Biosciences debuted with the idea that its monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1ß, a key cytokine in inflammation, would be effective at reducing cancer. But the Pennsylvania biotech flashed the yellow lights on testing that hypothesis last year because it wanted to see if a Big Pharma could prove it first. Novartis failed — again and again and again. The Swiss giant’s canakinumab got the FDA no-go back in 2018 for cardio risk reduction, but Novartis thought the drug would work in oncology.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO