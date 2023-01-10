Q&A: Genentech's first marketing chief Erica Taylor on lessons from the pandemic, and what's next for the Roche group

Read full article on original website
'What could they possibly buy?' Sanofi's Paul Hudson talks M&A hesitation at #JPM23
SAN FRANCISCO — Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson sees Big Pharma being “clearly hesitant” to jump on major M&A deals amid a confluence of uncertainties, from the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act to the looming patent cliff for many of the major medicines currently on the market. Speaking...
Q&A: How to attract the eye of an early investor in biotech R&D tools
SAN FRANCISCO — As early-stage biotechs grapple with the funding and IPO challenges associated with a down economy, some adjacent and more recession-proof areas are still seeing robust investments. Jenny Rooke, founder and managing partner of Genoa Ventures, sat down with Endpoints News yesterday to talk about her investments...
Flame Biosciences searches for future after Novartis flunks on canakinumab
Flame Biosciences debuted with the idea that its monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1ß, a key cytokine in inflammation, would be effective at reducing cancer. But the Pennsylvania biotech flashed the yellow lights on testing that hypothesis last year because it wanted to see if a Big Pharma could prove it first. Novartis failed — again and again and again. The Swiss giant’s canakinumab got the FDA no-go back in 2018 for cardio risk reduction, but Novartis thought the drug would work in oncology.
Vertex gets more precise with Arbor in expanded gene editing pact
Feng Zhang’s Arbor Biotechnologies is expanding its alliance with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, but is staying mum on financials this time around. The CRISPR gene editing startup, which has been relatively quiet aside from partnership and capital-raising news since its March 2018 unveiling, is providing its Boston partner with access to precision editing technology for in vivo genetic medicines for “up to three diseases.”
Arrowhead, Takeda liver drug headed to PhIII despite placebo response's dent on stock
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported Monday that its Takeda-partnered program reduced liver scarring and mutant protein levels in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare liver disease. However, a better-than-expected placebo performance sent shares of Arrowhead $ARWR down more than 20%. The Phase II SEQUOIA study showed the pair’s RNAi drug candidate...
What Apple, Google and other Big Tech companies are paying, based on new salary transparency data
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
A Takeda-backed GI and pain biotech quietly shutters
A biotech aiming to treat various gastrointestinal ailments, as well as develop a non-opiate pain med, quietly shut down last year after failing to find a buyer. OrphoMed’s former CEO and president Gary Phillips confirmed to Endpoints News the San Francisco biotech closed shop. He joined Basel-based, IL-2 biotech Anaveon as chief business officer in the second half of 2022.
Cambrian's anti-aging mission expands with new fibrotic disease biotech
Cambrian BioPharma has a new pipeline company focused on a disease target that hasn’t met much success. The new drug developer, called Isterian Biotech, emerged from stealth Thursday morning, Cambrian announced. Georg Terstappen, Cambrian’s EVP of drug discovery, will be Isterian’s president and board chair. Cambrian CEO...
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
Sanofi extends commitment to $750M biotech startup fund
Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
Q&A: Can inhaled vaccines mount comeback for one-time leader in China's Covid race?
SAN FRANCISCO — In the still-unfolding chronicle of Covid-19 vaccine history, March 16, 2020 might bear an entry on how the NIH dosed the first volunteer with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. Much less remembered, though, is the fact that on the same day, a then-11-year-old Chinese vaccine maker received the greenlight from regulators in China to begin its own first-in-human trial for an adenoviral vector-based shot.
MarketingRx roundup: Bluebird bio promotes sickle cell awareness; Pfizer, BioNTech encourage boosters in South
While bluebird bio is expected to file an application with the FDA for its sickle cell disease (SCD) drug candidate in the first quarter, it’s already raising awareness online. Two websites — one for healthcare providers called “Change for SCD” and another for patients and caregivers called “Spark Sickle Cell Change” — feature real physicians and patients talking about sickle cell disease stigma and other issues.
AstraZeneca to discontinue rare blood cancer drug in the US
AstraZeneca is retiring Lumoxiti, its third-line treatment for a rare type of blood cancer called hairy cell leukemia (HCL), the company confirmed to Endpoints News on Thursday. The drug will be permanently discontinued in the US as of July 2023, in part due to competition from rivals, a spokesperson said...
Eisai chief Ivan Cheung 'not worried at all' about Leqembi's full approval
Days after Eisai and Biogen secured an accelerated approval for their Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, Eisai US chairman and CEO Ivan Cheung is confident about the path to a full approval. “Whether there’s an advisory committee or not, we are not worried at all,” Cheung told Endpoints News during a...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
After Illumina presentation highlighting Grail potential comes a possible EU fine
Illumina may be fined 10% of its annual revenues for completing the takeover of Grail in 2021 without European Union antitrust approval. In a report Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters said the firm could face the maximum penalty because of the takeover of Grail but planned to appeal any fine.
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China
Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. (Canada) Announces the Relocation and Expansion of its Analytical Services and Research & Development Laboratories to New Campus Hosting all Biopharmaceutical Activities
MISSISSAUGA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. is pleased to announce the relocation and expansion of its API development laboratories from 2395 Speakman Drive to its new, owned facility at 2070 Hadwen Road, located within the Sheridan Research Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005622/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
