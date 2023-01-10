Toronto Raptors Reportedly Listening To Offers For Their Core Players

The Toronto Raptors could be planning on parting ways with a bunch of their players.

The Toronto Raptors haven't had the same success they had during their magical 2019 championship run where Kawhi Leonard led them to the promised land and won their first-ever NBA championship.

Ever since that moment, they've tried to replicate that success, but the team has struggled to record that type of season, which has made things harder for Nick Nurse and co.

This season, they've been mentioned in a series of rumors suggesting that their roster might be blown up if they underperform and the situation doesn't seem that promising for them. Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are two names that are constantly mentioned in trade rumors.

Toronto Raptors Could Blow Up Their Roster Soon

That said, a recent report claims that the Canadian team could be looking to blow up their roster and start fresh, especially knowing that they have a future star in Scottie Barnes Jr. Josh Lewenberg of TSN writes that they aren't looking to trade anybody right now but are still listening to offers for some of their best players.

By all accounts, the team’s decision makers – led by president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster – have yet to definitively commit to a path. It seems increasingly unlikely that they would be looking to buy, given how the first half of the season has gone, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll operate as aggressive sellers either. Currently, they don’t appear to be shopping any of their core players, according to multiple league sources, but they do seem willing to listen to offers. “They’re keeping their options open,” as one source described their process, which means they also haven’t ruled out anything.

This is an interesting development, as the Raptors were always reluctant to even think about parting ways with one of their players. Now, they could get rid of several assets while trying to start a rebuilding process in a stacked Eastern Conference.

As things stand right now, they don't have the talent to compete to reach the NBA Finals again, which could prompt the front office to make this decision and blow it up soon.

