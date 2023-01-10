Read full article on original website
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Minnesota Is Experiencing The Worst Winter Air Quality In Over 15 Years
While parts of the Northland have seen some fog this week, there's been a general haze across Minnesota the past couple of days, and even air quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency this week. While Minnesota often enjoys pretty clean air, people across the state gained some familiarity...
While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future
Despite continuing a lawsuit over the state’s clean car standards, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association recently hired an electric vehicle program director. The organization believes it is the first dealer association in the country to add a staff member assigned explicitly to electric vehicle issues. Its vice president of public affairs, Amber Backhaus, said the […] The post While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Renovating State Building For Twice What a New Build Costs
State lawmakers approved a plan to renovate the State Office Building in Saint Paul, but it's going to cost us... a lot!. If you were planning to do a renovation project on your home, but the cost to do the project ended up being twice as much as it would cost to just tear your home down and build a new one, would you still go through with the reno project?
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
We Now Know #1 Conspiracy Theory For Minnesota, Wisconsin, & Iowa
Long before the internet machine was a thing, people shared stories of dubious origin. Caveman newsletters with headlines like, "Here's the story Ogg doesn't want you to know!" We call them conspiracy theories and here in the Midwest, we're kinda all locked on one in particular. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Tracking two storms next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking two potential storms next week and has an update on the improving air quality around Minnesota.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
