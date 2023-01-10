Read full article on original website
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Shakira debuts new song with producer Bizarrap
Shakira feels stronger after a recent breakup. At least, that's what the Colombian singer says in her new song, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," with Argentine producer, Bizarrap. The Grammy-winning singer begins the song by saying she doesn't want to be disappointed again and continues with the phrase: "women don't...
