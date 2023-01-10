Minnesota hunter Ryker Bergo knew what buck he was wanting to hunt down this season. There has been a great whitetail buck wandering around the farm he owns with his brother. However, while tracking the impressive animal, Ryker also knew he had to be careful. Too much pressure on the buck could send it moving onto other areas. And, it turns out, the Minnesota man played it perfectly as the hunter bagged the giant deer just recently after tracking him since the summer months. It wasn’t an easy task, however, when Ryker realized he hadn’t yet loaded his gun at precisely the moment the animal came into view during a hunting trip.

