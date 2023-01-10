Read full article on original website
Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles
If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
We Now Know #1 Conspiracy Theory For Minnesota, Wisconsin, & Iowa
Long before the internet machine was a thing, people shared stories of dubious origin. Caveman newsletters with headlines like, "Here's the story Ogg doesn't want you to know!" We call them conspiracy theories and here in the Midwest, we're kinda all locked on one in particular. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Minnesota Hunter Acts With Impressive Speed to Take Down Giant 220-Class Buck
Minnesota hunter Ryker Bergo knew what buck he was wanting to hunt down this season. There has been a great whitetail buck wandering around the farm he owns with his brother. However, while tracking the impressive animal, Ryker also knew he had to be careful. Too much pressure on the buck could send it moving onto other areas. And, it turns out, the Minnesota man played it perfectly as the hunter bagged the giant deer just recently after tracking him since the summer months. It wasn’t an easy task, however, when Ryker realized he hadn’t yet loaded his gun at precisely the moment the animal came into view during a hunting trip.
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Idaho, Can You Keep It?
🍀Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you’ll have good luck. Cool. 💰If you find an arrowhead and keep it, Idaho law enforcement will slap you with a $225 fine and a misdemeanor. Not so cool. the FIND, the CRIME. According to the United...
3 parents dead after falling into frozen lake in Arizona
A mother and father of two as well as another parent were found dead after they fell into an icy lake in Arizona. The three had been trying to take photos on the lake, a family friend said.
Fairfield Sun Times
The City in Montana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
South Dakota Is One of the Top States in America to Own a Home
When it comes to having your own place, South Dakota is a perfect place to do it. The Mount Rushmore State is in the top ten on Smart Asset's list of Best States for Homeowners, which looks at four key areas:. Median home price. One-year home value appreciation rate. Home...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
Arizona Is One Of The Country's Most Dishonest States
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
Does the State of Idaho Really Hate Babies?
There’s a lot of stress that comes with having a baby, especially financial stress. Though, it definitely isn't limited to just that. And where you live can play a major role in how much stress you have because the costs and level of quality will vary. And having a baby is expensive in Idaho.
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Alaska
America’s gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Steamboat in Mississippi River History
The Mississippi River runs through a large portion of middle America. It is the subject of countless tales and lore. And its history inspires generations to discover more about the intriguing river. Throughout history, travelers have cruised down the Mississippi. But the steamboat revolutionized river travel and is now one of the most iconic vessels to carry passengers on the river.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
