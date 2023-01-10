ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KROC News

Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles

If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Acts With Impressive Speed to Take Down Giant 220-Class Buck

Minnesota hunter Ryker Bergo knew what buck he was wanting to hunt down this season. There has been a great whitetail buck wandering around the farm he owns with his brother. However, while tracking the impressive animal, Ryker also knew he had to be careful. Too much pressure on the buck could send it moving onto other areas. And, it turns out, the Minnesota man played it perfectly as the hunter bagged the giant deer just recently after tracking him since the summer months. It wasn’t an easy task, however, when Ryker realized he hadn’t yet loaded his gun at precisely the moment the animal came into view during a hunting trip.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

The City in Montana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MONTANA STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’

What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
K2 Radio

Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?

Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Does the State of Idaho Really Hate Babies?

There’s a lot of stress that comes with having a baby, especially financial stress. Though, it definitely isn't limited to just that. And where you live can play a major role in how much stress you have because the costs and level of quality will vary. And having a baby is expensive in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid

Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Steamboat in Mississippi River History

The Mississippi River runs through a large portion of middle America. It is the subject of countless tales and lore. And its history inspires generations to discover more about the intriguing river. Throughout history, travelers have cruised down the Mississippi. But the steamboat revolutionized river travel and is now one of the most iconic vessels to carry passengers on the river.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

