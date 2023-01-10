Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, MichiganBryan DijkhuizenGaylord, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
Cadillac Police Searching for Thieves Who Broke Into Wexford Jewelers
Cadillac police are investigating a break-in at Wexford Jewelers. Officers say they responded to the alarm around 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. They found a broken window on the north side of the building. Glass display cases inside the building were damaged and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken.
How to Ease the Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says we’ve only had six days of some sunshine over the last 30 days. These gloomy winter days can lead to what’s known as seasonal affective disorder. SAD is a mood disorder characterized by depression. A lack of sunshine causes it, so the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
