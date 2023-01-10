ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
99.1 WFMK

Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Small Stretches of Mild January Weather in Michigan

Isn't it great that we don't have any snow on the ground here in Michigan. The weather has been so mild lately. This isn't the kind of January weather that Michiganders normally see during this time of season. We usually have very cold temperatures and a few inches of snow on the ground by now.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎.

