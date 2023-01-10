ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Steak Italian Nightlife (SIN) Opening in Northern Liberties

- Northern Liberties is about to get a $2M upscale steakhouse, one of the area's most lavish and upscale fine dining restaurants, located at the corner of N. 2nd and Girard. The restaurant is part of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, with ten other food concepts opening in 2023. The restaurant's owners are Justin Veasey, Mike Connors, and William Muhr Jr., who have named it 'SIN Philadelphia' (which stands for Steak Italian Nightlife).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multihousingnews.com

Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower

The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023

If there’s anything Philadelphia buyers are sick of hearing about, it’s mortgage rates. Mortgage rates were the unpleasant highlight of 2022 and were a significant factor affecting aspiring homeowners. Rapid rate increases resulted in many Philly homebuyers pausing their home search. Many were either pushed beyond the limits to qualify for a loan or unwilling to take on a heftier monthly payment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must Try Chicken Sandwiches Around Philadelphia

The chicken sandwich usually consists of a chicken filet or patty, toppings, and bread. The chicken can be deep fried, grilled, or roasted, and white or dark meat chicken can be used. Below is a list of a few must-try Chicken Sandwiches around the Philadelphia Region. Every gastropub needs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Rescue Spa expands to new Rittenhouse Square location

Philadelphians can take some much needed me time at the new location of a luxury spa that's been in the city for nearly two decades. Rescue Spa, a full-service day-spa and luxury lifestyle boutique founded by Danuta Mieloch, has moved to a new home at 1811 Walnut St. on the Rittenhouse Square.
PARIS, PA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia ranks among top 10 most traffic-congested cities in the world

Philadelphia was one of the most traffic-congested cities in the world in 2022, underscoring continued issues with lagging SEPTA ridership and road safety concerns that have become common since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives of city residents nearly three years ago. Drivers spent about 114 hours stuck in traffic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven store sold a $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was sold in South Philadelphia.The winning game was the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off. The lottery also says that the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.They also want to remind every winner that "Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."The next big jackpot is waiting for lottery players on Friday night with the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy