"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prison
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents Cases
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
Biden's Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs Found
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this month
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
PhillyBite
Steak Italian Nightlife (SIN) Opening in Northern Liberties
- Northern Liberties is about to get a $2M upscale steakhouse, one of the area's most lavish and upscale fine dining restaurants, located at the corner of N. 2nd and Girard. The restaurant is part of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, with ten other food concepts opening in 2023. The restaurant's owners are Justin Veasey, Mike Connors, and William Muhr Jr., who have named it 'SIN Philadelphia' (which stands for Steak Italian Nightlife).
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower
The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
Interior Designer Buys Chestnut Hill Home: ‘In About Five Seconds, I Knew This House Was for Me’
The Chestnut Hill home of interior designer Hannah Dee. Interior designer Hannah Dee was only halfheartedly scanning real estate listings for a new home when a friend in the business suggested a property he figured would speak to her artistic DNA. He was correct, as Terri Akman reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
billypenn.com
70-year-old Philly bakery is making bright green rolls for the Eagles playoff run
It’s that time of year: Eagles green will be strewn all over tailgates, restaurants, bars, and homes where fans will gather to cheer Philadelphia’s top-seeded playoff run. Green will be there too, thanks to a pair of family-run local businesses with a combined history of more than 150 years.
Spread Bagelry Details Three New Locations Through Spring
Fresh on the heels of its upcoming opening in King of Prussia, Spread has plans to open outposts in Upper Dublin and Ambler around April.
thedp.com
New University City food hall to open in fall 2023, welcoming 16 vendors
New York City-based public market developer Urbanspace will open a new food hall across from 30th Street Station in University City in coordination with Brandywine Realty Trust. The food hall is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. Occupying over 13,000 square feet of indoor space, the food hall...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
phillyvoice.com
5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
If there’s anything Philadelphia buyers are sick of hearing about, it’s mortgage rates. Mortgage rates were the unpleasant highlight of 2022 and were a significant factor affecting aspiring homeowners. Rapid rate increases resulted in many Philly homebuyers pausing their home search. Many were either pushed beyond the limits to qualify for a loan or unwilling to take on a heftier monthly payment.
PhillyBite
5 Must Try Chicken Sandwiches Around Philadelphia
The chicken sandwich usually consists of a chicken filet or patty, toppings, and bread. The chicken can be deep fried, grilled, or roasted, and white or dark meat chicken can be used. Below is a list of a few must-try Chicken Sandwiches around the Philadelphia Region. Every gastropub needs...
phillyvoice.com
Rescue Spa expands to new Rittenhouse Square location
Philadelphians can take some much needed me time at the new location of a luxury spa that's been in the city for nearly two decades. Rescue Spa, a full-service day-spa and luxury lifestyle boutique founded by Danuta Mieloch, has moved to a new home at 1811 Walnut St. on the Rittenhouse Square.
A Gem in Our Own Back Yard: This Montco Community Offers Year-Round Appeal
The enchanting town of Ambleris just thirty minutes away from Philadelphia (and an even shorter commute for Montco residents), but visitors are recognizing the gem as a perfect weekend getaway, writes Beth Price-Williams for OnlyinYourState.
Fat Jack’s, Philly’s first comic book store, fights closure with GoFundMe campaign
Fat Jack’s, regarded as the first comic book store in Philadelphia, opened in 1976. The comic book store has survived many recessions and most recently, a pandemic, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Though, now Fat Jack’s, located at 2006 Samson St. is fighting to keep the doors open. With...
phillyvoice.com
'Boy in the Box' gets new gravestone after breakthrough in Philly cold case
A month after Philadelphia police identified the child at the center of the city's most notorious cold case, Joseph Augustus Zarelli now has a new gravestone bearing his name at the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Long known as the "Boy in the Box" and "America's Unknown Child," Zarelli's identity was finally...
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Like Much of Northeast US, Philadelphia and Its Surrounding Suburbs Are in a Snow Drought
The current snow drought will leave Boathouse Row not looking this picturesque anytime soon. Snow lovers and ski area owners throughout the region are experiencing an unusually subdued winter, writes Ian Livingston for The Washington Post. The cause? A prolonged snow drought. While the mountains in the west are covered,...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia ranks among top 10 most traffic-congested cities in the world
Philadelphia was one of the most traffic-congested cities in the world in 2022, underscoring continued issues with lagging SEPTA ridership and road safety concerns that have become common since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the lives of city residents nearly three years ago. Drivers spent about 114 hours stuck in traffic...
$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven store sold a $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was sold in South Philadelphia.The winning game was the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off. The lottery also says that the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.They also want to remind every winner that "Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."The next big jackpot is waiting for lottery players on Friday night with the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion.
