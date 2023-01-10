ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

flywareagle.com

Auburn football: 3-year starting Virginia LB visiting campus

It seems that head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football coaching staff is looking for at least one more linebacker out of the NCAA transfer portal. This morning it was confirmed that former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys would be visiting the Plains this weekend, but he isn’t the only LB being brought in to check out the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama expected to add Southern Miss coordinator to defensive staff

Alabama is expected to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its on-field defensive coaching staff, ESPN reported Friday evening. Armstrong also coached Southern Miss’ inside linebackers the past two seasons under head coach Will Hall as one of the youngest coordinators in college football. The Golden Eagles defense finished 45th in allowing 23.5 points per game in 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury

Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff

Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 84-69 road win over Arkansas

Alabama men’s basketball played its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it faced a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road. The No. 4 Tide met No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring

OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
OPELIKA, AL
wvtm13.com

Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys

The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
