Auburn football: 3-year starting Virginia LB visiting campus
It seems that head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football coaching staff is looking for at least one more linebacker out of the NCAA transfer portal. This morning it was confirmed that former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys would be visiting the Plains this weekend, but he isn’t the only LB being brought in to check out the Tigers.
Alabama expected to add Southern Miss coordinator to defensive staff
Alabama is expected to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its on-field defensive coaching staff, ESPN reported Friday evening. Armstrong also coached Southern Miss’ inside linebackers the past two seasons under head coach Will Hall as one of the youngest coordinators in college football. The Golden Eagles defense finished 45th in allowing 23.5 points per game in 2022.
Where does Auburn stack up compared to the rest of the SEC in Lunardi's recent Bracketology?
Where is Auburn in Joe Lunardi's recent Bracketology update?
Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury
Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Justin Rogers commits to the Auburn Tigers
The former Kentucky defensive lineman has chosen Auburn football.
Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff
Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
Rewinding Alabama’s 84-69 road win over Arkansas
Alabama men’s basketball played its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it faced a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road. The No. 4 Tide met No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.
Auburn football: QB TJ Finley back in action with the Tigers
The TJ Finley saga continues within the Auburn football program. After winning out as QB1 in August and then going MIA at the tail end of the 2022 season, Finley is back in action with the Tigers and participating in winter workouts. Finley has had a tumultuous ride so far...
Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring
OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
‘It was brutal’: Alabama man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus, Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. 22, […]
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
ACES: Whitetail deer a ‘significant economic threat’ to Alabama’s row crop farmers
Whitetail deer are a "significant economic threat" to raw crop farmers across the state — that's according to a new report from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys
The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Herbert Young, bus driver for Freedom Riders and longtime Montgomery business owner, dead at 86
Herbert Young, who bused Freedom Riders protesting the lack of enforcement of Supreme Court rulings that found segregation unconstitutional before establishing several businesses in Montgomery, has died. He was 86. Young’s role with the Freedom Riders was not his only involvement in Civil Rights Movement history, according to his obituary....
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
Malfunctioning boom truck causes closure, bridge damage on Ala. I-85
ALABAMA (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a boom truck damages a part of the Macon County 97 bridge. According to ALEA, the accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 20-mile marker in Macon County. Troopers say the truck malfunctioned and raised while traveling north on...
