Browns interview former NFL head coach to lead defense
The Cleveland Browns announced that they are interviewing former NFL head coach Jim Schwartz on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator position.
Browns Have two Players on This Top Free Agent List
Cleveland Browns players Jadeveon Clowney and Ethan Pocic are among the team's top free agents.
WKYC
Brian Flores brings the structure the Cleveland Browns need on Defense | Leroy Hoard
No one wants a nice guy one defense. Brian Flores brings all the structure and quality the Cleveland Browns defense needs to be successful next year.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Panthers Sign Former Browns Cornerback to a Deal
Herb Miller is going to spend the off-season with the Carolina Panthers.
Schedule Known for Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator Interviewing
A look at the schedule Cleveland Browns will follow as they look for their next defensive coordinator.
Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?
The Cleveland Browns will be on the lookout for ways to upgrade the offense around Deshaun Watson. The Tennessee Titans, a team who needs to cut players for the sake of their cap, could look to move wide receiver Robert Woods.
FOX Sports
Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet
Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
What the Browns seem like they’re missing; Cavs trade options and Bojan Bodganovich: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Browns’ firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods; and the Cavs’ trade prospects, among other topics. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry! questions on a name for the Browns’ defensive coordinator search; and their salary cap and Deshaun Watson.
Which Browns DC target is the best fit? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Ashley Bastock of...
Potential Browns Free Agent Signing That Would Fill Defensive Need Big Time
If the Browns could land edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, they'd have one of the best pass rushes in the league off the edge.
Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Named to SIS All-Rookie Team
Perrion Winfrey's play as a rookie in the NFL was noticed by SIS.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs Hoping To Keep Kevin Love Beyond Free Agency
The Cavaliers and Kevin Love have a mutual interest in keeping their relationship going beyond this season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Love, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has been the subject of trade rumors ever since LeBron James left back in the 2018 offseason. Yet, things have been quiet since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell and Love’s acceptance of a veteran bench role.
Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
