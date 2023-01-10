Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero

– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county.

Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting this evening until Friday, when another storm system will pass through the area, according to weather forecasts. Additional adverse weather is expected late this week through next weekend.

The City of Atascadero has lifted the shelter-in-place advisory to a weather advisory for other area for today.

Following are the current road closures:

Halcon River Crossing

Santa Ana is closed to through traffic just east of Garcero Road

Los Altos is closed to through traffic midway between Hwy. 41 & San Marcos Road

Hwy. 41 is closed between San Gabriel & Los Altos.

Multiple trees are down across the area. The City of Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services and Public Works Departments are working to assess and respond to damage and flooding caused by the downpour and storm currently taking place in Atascadero and throughout the county. The Colony Park Community Center will remain closed today.

County-wide, mudslides have damaged homes in Los Osos, and one person is confirmed dead after water overtook their vehicle in Avila Beach. Additional reports of damage are still coming in.

Near Paso Robles, a five-year-old child was swept away in flood waters. The search was later halted due to unsafe conditions. Click here to view a full report on the incident.

A mudslide closes South River Road in Paso Robles. Photo by Damian Marquez.

Area road closures

Paso Robles

Northbound and southbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles

San Marcos Road to HWY 101 to Nacimiento Lake Road since Tuesday at 12:16 a.m.

Adelaida Road to Vineyard Drive to Nacimiento Lake Drive since Monday at 8:39 p.m.

Adelaida Road to Chimney Rock Road to Vineyard Drive since Monday at 9:06 p.m.

Chimney Rock Road since Tuesday at 4:08 a.m.

Peachy Canyon Road since Monday at 9:18 p.m.

South River Road to Spanish Camp Road since Monday at 11:58 p.m.

Highway 101 at 17th Street since Monday at 3:47 a.m.

13th Street Bridge since Monday at 4:04 p.m.

Creston Road to Neal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road since Tuesday at 1:47 a.m.

13th St Bridge between South River Rd and Riverside Ave. – closed as of 8 a.m.

N. River Rd (Union to Monterey Co. Line) – closed as of 8 a.m.

S. River between 13th St. and Navajo – closed as of 8 a.m.

Vine St from 22nd to 24th St remains – closed as of 8 a.m.

Creston

Redondo Lane since Monday at 9:32 p.m.

O’Donovan Road closed since Tuesday at 2:23 a.m.

Templeton

Salinas Avenue between Hawley Street and Eddy Street closed since Monday at 3:57 p.m.

South El Pomar Road to Homestead Road to Rancho Road since Monday at 8:54 p.m.

Santa Margarita

Tassajara Creek Road closed since Monday at 6:36 p.m.

4700 block of Las Pilitas Road since Monday at 7:50 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

Buckley Road to Vachell Lane to Hoover Road since Monday at 7:27 p.m.

South Higuera Street near HWY 101 closed since Monday at 8:45 p.m.

Orcutt Road to Righetti Road to Avocado Lane closed since Tuesday at 3:22 a.m.

Orcutt Road from Biddle Ranch Road to city limit since Tuesday at 5:20 a.m.

Monte Road before Baron Canyon Ranch Road since Monday at 7:43 p.m.

San Simeon

San Simeon Creek Road closed since Monday at 8:45 p.m.

Cambria

Green Street to Ardath Drive closed since Monday at 9:13 p.m.

Morro Bay

San Luisito Creek Road near Nicola Ranch Road closed since Monday at 11:35 p.m.

South Bay Boulevard closed since Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Turri Road closed since Monday at 8:32 p.m.

Current outages as of 8 a.m. Click here to view a current outage map.

Outages

Multiple power outages have been reported in the county, including large-scale outages in Atascadero, Avila Beach, and Nipomo, according to the PG&E outage map as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“In some portions of the service area, high winds, flooding, and soil instability issues have made it unsafe for crews to work, which may lead to extended outages for our customers,” wrote PG&E Communications Representative Carina Corral:

This is especially true for areas including Morro Bay, Cayucos, and Cambria and north of the Cuesta Grade where downed trees are the causes of many outages. Traffic jams because of flooded intersections and traffic lights being out are also causing gridlock in many areas and slowing our crews’ response.

We understand how important electricity is for our customers to keep themselves and their families safe, and we will continue working tirelessly to restore power. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power.

As a reminder, community members should always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line.

PG&E continues responding to the intense series of winter storms impacting Northern and Central California and has mobilized its largest storm response effort in company history.

PG&E has more than 5,000 dedicated personnel currently responding to the storm, including contractors and mutual aid from Southern California, Canada, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, with additional resources expected to arrive and assist in the coming days. Hundreds of PG&E employees are serving in the company’s Emergency Operations Center as well as in regional and divisional emergency centers.

Local flooding photos and videos

Flooding in Atascadero park. Photo by Rick Evans.

Lake Nacimiento filling up.