ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Alabama expected to add Southern Miss coordinator to defensive staff

Alabama is expected to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its on-field defensive coaching staff, ESPN reported Friday evening. Armstrong also coached Southern Miss’ inside linebackers the past two seasons under head coach Will Hall as one of the youngest coordinators in college football. The Golden Eagles defense finished 45th in allowing 23.5 points per game in 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
AL.com

Auburn All-Pros: Daniel Carlson ends Tigers’ drought

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson became the 12th former Auburn player to be selected for The Associated Press’ All-Pro first team on Friday. Carlson is the first Auburn alumnus to earn the NFL honor since Cam Newton was the All-Pro quarterback for the 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy