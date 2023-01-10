Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Alabama expected to add Southern Miss coordinator to defensive staff
Alabama is expected to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its on-field defensive coaching staff, ESPN reported Friday evening. Armstrong also coached Southern Miss’ inside linebackers the past two seasons under head coach Will Hall as one of the youngest coordinators in college football. The Golden Eagles defense finished 45th in allowing 23.5 points per game in 2022.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This week in HS Sports: How will young Saraland football team handle 2022 success?
This is an opinion piece. After winning back-to-back national championships Monday night, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the keys to keeping his Bulldogs at the top. “Just hard work,” he said. “We don’t run from hard work. Our kids don’t run from hard work. As long as you don’t have entitlement in your program, you’ve got a chance.”
Stephen A. Smith, an Alabama supporter, shocked Finebaum declares Georgia ‘king of college football’
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears. In fact, he called it blasphemy. The “First Take” host stared on in disbelief as Paul Finebaum declared Georgia the top college football program. Smith is pumping his brakes on such things. He cites Alabama coach Nick Saban, his six...
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Star college quarterback announces huge return
This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Auburn All-Pros: Daniel Carlson ends Tigers’ drought
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson became the 12th former Auburn player to be selected for The Associated Press’ All-Pro first team on Friday. Carlson is the first Auburn alumnus to earn the NFL honor since Cam Newton was the All-Pro quarterback for the 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers.
Ohio DraftKings promo code: $200 win or lose for first bet on NBA, NFL Wild Card, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online betting is in full swing in Ohio and our DraftKings promo code is offering a guaranteed $200 to new customers for their...
Heat showing interest in point guard
The Miami Heat have "registered interest" in a point guard who is a popular name each year at the NBA trade deadline. The post Heat showing interest in point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What’s Pete Golding’s legacy at Alabama, and what’s realistic to expect after him?
The end of the Pete Golding era at Alabama came Friday when Alabama’s defensive coordinator reportedly accepted the same position at Ole Miss. But it’s something Nick Saban said almost two years ago that frames the discussion about Golding’s four seasons in charge of Alabama’s defense and what is realistic to come next.
Why this was the best Georgia team of all time
Former Fox 5 sports anchor Bill Hartman joined Sam & Greg on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia parade in Athens to discuss why the 2022 edition of the Dawgs are the best ever.
North Carolina commit Reniya Kelly aiming to finish Hoover career on high note
Reniya Kelly already has accomplished more than any other player in Hoover girls basketball history. The smooth, creative floor general was a part of three of the past four state championships as Buc and has led her team to a 21-1 record this season. She started on the varsity squad...
‘Daggers to the pigs!’: Listen to Alabama radio’s incredible call in Tide’s win at Arkansas
Fans who enjoyed ESPN’s improvised experiment letting college basketball analysts Jay Bilas and Jimmy Dykes handle play-by-play duties during Alabama’s 84-69 win at Arkansas sadly missed out another classic call from Tide’s home broadcast team. Fresh off of finishing his substitute work as Bama football’s radio host...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0