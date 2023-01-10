ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama expected to add Southern Miss coordinator to defensive staff

Alabama is expected to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its on-field defensive coaching staff, ESPN reported Friday evening. Armstrong also coached Southern Miss’ inside linebackers the past two seasons under head coach Will Hall as one of the youngest coordinators in college football. The Golden Eagles defense finished 45th in allowing 23.5 points per game in 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal

Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots

Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program

Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff

Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma

Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows the just how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery leaders address Camellia Bowl complaints

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I survived Montgomery.” That is written on a t-shirt created by one Georgia Southern merchandise company summing up the experience of some fans at the Camellia Bowl. It comes after long lines and a lack of open restaurants at the annual football game. Now,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama tornado victims: How to help

At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys

The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense

A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy