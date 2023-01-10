Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Related
Alabama expected to add Southern Miss coordinator to defensive staff
Alabama is expected to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its on-field defensive coaching staff, ESPN reported Friday evening. Armstrong also coached Southern Miss’ inside linebackers the past two seasons under head coach Will Hall as one of the youngest coordinators in college football. The Golden Eagles defense finished 45th in allowing 23.5 points per game in 2022.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots
Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff
Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma
Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows the just how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
WSFA
Montgomery leaders address Camellia Bowl complaints
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I survived Montgomery.” That is written on a t-shirt created by one Georgia Southern merchandise company summing up the experience of some fans at the Camellia Bowl. It comes after long lines and a lack of open restaurants at the annual football game. Now,...
At least 7 now dead in Autauga County after storms, tornado strike Alabama
The death toll continues to mount in Autauga County after a tornado roared through central Alabama on Thursday. Coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning another victim had been discovered and he was on his way to the undisclosed location. He said there could likely be more. Autauga County EMA Director...
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys
The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
alreporter.com
Rep. Oliver’s chairmanship questioned after behavior during veterans home outbreak
Alabama’s veterans homes were struck with devastating illness and death during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This was especially true of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. State Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Dadevile, whose district includes the Nichols home, inserted himself into the...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO SPOTTED NORTH OF PRATTVILLE
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Alabama teen home alone rides out deadly storm in underground shelter: ‘Everything was gone’
Audrey and Rodney Bosworth and their seven children were busy with the activities of a normal weekday when a tornado struck their house on Autauga County 68 Thursday afternoon. “Some were at school. Some were at work. We were kind of scattered everywhere,” Audrey Bosworth said. Belle Bosworth, 17,...
Did historic Selma’s homes, monuments withstand possible tornado? Photos, video of damage
Selma and Autauga County residents are still assessing damage from a dangerous storm that tore through the area Thursday afternoon. The potential tornado drove through the historic Alabama town from west to east and appears to have done at least some damage to many homes in the center of town.
Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense
A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
Autauga County storm kills at least 6 people, officials say: ‘That’s not all of them’
Autauga County suffered catastrophic damage as a tornado touched down in the central Alabama county on Thursday, damaging mobile homes, toppling trees and killing at least six people, according to county officials. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six...
Alabama teen dies 10 days after wrecking truck into tree, authorities say
An Alabama teen critically injured after the truck they were driving struck a street sign and then a tree on Jan. 3 has died 10 days after the incident, authorities said Friday. The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Deatsville, in Elmore County, was seriously injured when the...
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0