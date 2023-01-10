Read full article on original website
Top-ranked Billings Central girls get comfortable in second half to turn back No. 4 Laurel Locomotives
BILLINGS — Lauren Dull knew the halftime locker room for she and her Billings Central girls basketball teammates was going to be uncomfortable. “We knew we were going to get a talking to,” was how the senior put it. Which, when Jetton Ailes was relayed that bit of...
Huntley Project's Paige Lofing, St. Ignatius' Zoran LaFrombois are 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month
BOZEMAN — Basketball standouts Paige Lofing of Huntley Project and Zoran LaFrombois of St. Ignatius are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for their performances in December. Lofing, a sophomore forward, has been a scoring machine, averaging a state-best 30 points per game for the unbeaten and third-ranked Red...
Doing is believing: A Big Sky chance wasn't always in the cards for Laurel's Alyse Aby
BILLINGS — Late bloomer could be one label that would aptly describe Laurel senior basketball player Alyse Aby. But there are others, as well. She’s a realist, in terms of knowing her own strengths and weaknesses. “I’ve never been a super-high scorer,” Aby said. “I’ve scored probably 20...
Lauren Cummings scores 33 for Billings Senior in girls basketball win over Bozeman; Hawks boys beat Broncs on road
BOZEMAN — The pass found Billings Senior’s Lauren Cummings on the left baseline. She elevated slightly and finished the shot through contact. The senior Bronc missed her ensuing free throw that would have put her team ahead by 20, but with the margin what it was, it was a moot point.
Kaden McMinn makes his presence felt as Billings Central boys avoid Laurel's upset bid
BILLINGS — In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home. And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys basketball team, it needed every bit of the impact from its offseason Livingston transfer as it narrowly shooed away an upset bid from a Laurel squad that refused to be put away.
MSU Billings promotes Aaron Champenoy from interim to permanent men's soccer coach
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings has hired interim men's soccer coach Aaron Champenoy on a permanent basis, per a news release from the school Wednesday. Champenoy, who assumed the interim role shortly before the beginning of the 2022 season after outgoing coach Thomas Chameraud did not renew his contract, coached the Yellowjackets to a 5-9-3 overall record with a 3-6-3 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play a season ago, finishing fifth in the league.
Rocky Mountain College volleyball signs players from Billings Senior, Bigfork
BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Ella Kincaid and Bigfork’s Zoey Albert have signed letters of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Yang Yang announced on Thursday. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, was a four-year letterwinner for the Broncs and helped them win...
'We're coming': MSU Billings men take first in GNAC with win over Saint Martin's
BILLINGS — Facing a halftime deficit in a game where first place in its league was on the line, the Montana State Billings men's basketball team's mood in the locker room was a bit agitated, though not discomposed. Stick to the game plan and don't change anything significant offensively,...
Former Miles Community College baseball player and coach Craig Parry joins Toronto Blue Jays
BILLINGS — Former Miles Community College baseball player and coach Craig Parry has been hired by the Toronto Blue Jays to be a hitting coordinator in their organization. Parry was a catcher for the Pioneers in 2005 and 2006 and was an assistant coach for the program in 2011-2012. He is a member of the Pioneer Baseball Hall of Fame.
Bozeman Gallatin girls basketball overpowers defending state champion Billings Skyview
BOZEMAN — After the final horn sounded, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist sought out the player who’s endured the past two seasons alongside him: senior guard Aspen Evenson. Holmquist hugged her, asking how it felt to go from two combined wins the past two seasons to beating the...
Scoreboard: High school wrestling (Jan. 13)
Team scores: Moorcroft 106, Thunder Basin 102.5, Huntley Project 99, Gering 93.5, Miles City 81.5, Cody 81, Sidney 80.5, Billings West JV 59, Billings Senior 58.5, Hardin 55, Livingston 52, Lockwood 49.5, Killdeer 46, Glendive 43.5, Billings Skyview 42, Colstrip 40, Hettinger-Scranton 39, Malta 38, Laurel 36, Chinook 35, Glasgow 32.5, Shepherd 29, Circle 28, Billings Central 27, Forsyth 26, Baker 20, Red Lodge 19.5, Custer-Hysham 4, Roundup 3.
The US Navy Blue Angels Touch Down in Billings, Montana
I gotta admit- I was getting choked up just driving to the Billings Airport. To see all of the cars and all of the people on the side of the road just to get a glimpse of the US Navy Blue Angels was incredible. And this was just for ONE jet, let alone the entire team and the entire air show that will be in Billings, Montana later this summer.
Win Your Tickets Before They Go On Sale For This Montana Concert!
For the last few years, this band has been making its way to the top for fans all over. We are lucky enough to team up with First Interstate Arena for a perfect summer concert at MetraPark and announce that:. Whiskey Myers is coming to Billings!. Whiskey Myers is a...
Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared. Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Montana now tops states with the highest flu cases in the nation
Walgreens tracks cases using retail prescription data and this week placed Montana as seventh highest in the nation for new cases.
It’s Time Billings School District Got On Board With These
They do work, even though Billings school district two superintendent Greg Upham says they do not. Metal detectors detect weapons, that's what they do. Smoke detectors do not stop arson, they detect smoke and save lives. Breathalyzers do not stop drunk driving, they detect alcohol levels, which enables police to get you off the road and that saves lives. Detectors detect weapons, that save lives, period.
Robert Dean Vogel
Robert Dean Vogel, of Billings, passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on October 7, 1937, in Laurel, Montana to Fred and Helen Vogel. He attended school in Laurel and graduated high school in 1956. Bob joined the Marine Corps in 1957 and served 6 years. He married Sharon Johannes on April 29, 1960.
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
