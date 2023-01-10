ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

406mtsports.com

Kaden McMinn makes his presence felt as Billings Central boys avoid Laurel's upset bid

BILLINGS — In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home. And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys basketball team, it needed every bit of the impact from its offseason Livingston transfer as it narrowly shooed away an upset bid from a Laurel squad that refused to be put away.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings promotes Aaron Champenoy from interim to permanent men's soccer coach

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings has hired interim men's soccer coach Aaron Champenoy on a permanent basis, per a news release from the school Wednesday. Champenoy, who assumed the interim role shortly before the beginning of the 2022 season after outgoing coach Thomas Chameraud did not renew his contract, coached the Yellowjackets to a 5-9-3 overall record with a 3-6-3 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play a season ago, finishing fifth in the league.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school wrestling (Jan. 13)

Team scores: Moorcroft 106, Thunder Basin 102.5, Huntley Project 99, Gering 93.5, Miles City 81.5, Cody 81, Sidney 80.5, Billings West JV 59, Billings Senior 58.5, Hardin 55, Livingston 52, Lockwood 49.5, Killdeer 46, Glendive 43.5, Billings Skyview 42, Colstrip 40, Hettinger-Scranton 39, Malta 38, Laurel 36, Chinook 35, Glasgow 32.5, Shepherd 29, Circle 28, Billings Central 27, Forsyth 26, Baker 20, Red Lodge 19.5, Custer-Hysham 4, Roundup 3.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The US Navy Blue Angels Touch Down in Billings, Montana

I gotta admit- I was getting choked up just driving to the Billings Airport. To see all of the cars and all of the people on the side of the road just to get a glimpse of the US Navy Blue Angels was incredible. And this was just for ONE jet, let alone the entire team and the entire air show that will be in Billings, Montana later this summer.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

It’s Time Billings School District Got On Board With These

They do work, even though Billings school district two superintendent Greg Upham says they do not. Metal detectors detect weapons, that's what they do. Smoke detectors do not stop arson, they detect smoke and save lives. Breathalyzers do not stop drunk driving, they detect alcohol levels, which enables police to get you off the road and that saves lives. Detectors detect weapons, that save lives, period.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Robert Dean Vogel

Robert Dean Vogel, of Billings, passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on October 7, 1937, in Laurel, Montana to Fred and Helen Vogel. He attended school in Laurel and graduated high school in 1956. Bob joined the Marine Corps in 1957 and served 6 years. He married Sharon Johannes on April 29, 1960.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
BILLINGS, MT

