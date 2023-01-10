Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie
A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Will Anderson, Brian Branch sign with NFL agent ahead of draft deadline
Former Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Brian Branch signed with the same NFL agent ahead of the league’s Jan. 16 deadline for underclassmen to officially enter the draft. NFL agent Nicole Lynn shared photos Friday afternoon of Anderson and Branch signing with Klutch Sports. Lynn represents...
NFL Playoffs Week 1: SEC programs dominate rosters
Alabama became the first college program to have 70 of its alumni play in one NFL season in 2022, but with the regular season over and the league’s postseason set to kick off, the Crimson Tide isn’t No. 1 anymore. Based on the active rosters of the 14...
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama All-Pros: 3 new names lift list to 28
Twenty-eight Alabama alumni have been chosen as first-team selections on The Associated Press All-Pro squad after Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams received the NFL honor for the first time on Friday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Auburn All-Pros: Daniel Carlson ends Tigers’ drought
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson became the 12th former Auburn player to be selected for The Associated Press’ All-Pro first team on Friday. Carlson is the first Auburn alumnus to earn the NFL honor since Cam Newton was the All-Pro quarterback for the 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers.
South Alabama adds former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory
South Alabama has added former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory to its program for the 2023 season, AL.com has confirmed. Ivory, who played his high school football at Clarke County in Grove Hill, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is enrolled in spring semester classes at USA and will compete in spring practice.
Braylon Edwards Floats Idea of Hiring Meyer If Harbaugh Leaves
The Michigan head coach is currently a candidate for multiple NFL jobs.
AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots
Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
Stephen A. Smith, an Alabama supporter, shocked Finebaum declares Georgia ‘king of college football’
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears. In fact, he called it blasphemy. The “First Take” host stared on in disbelief as Paul Finebaum declared Georgia the top college football program. Smith is pumping his brakes on such things. He cites Alabama coach Nick Saban, his six...
Star college quarterback announces huge return
This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio DraftKings promo code: $200 win or lose for first bet on NBA, NFL Wild Card, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online betting is in full swing in Ohio and our DraftKings promo code is offering a guaranteed $200 to new customers for their...
Heat showing interest in point guard
The Miami Heat have "registered interest" in a point guard who is a popular name each year at the NBA trade deadline. The post Heat showing interest in point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PETA calls on Georgia to retire live UGA mascot after national title
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its live mascot, Uga, following the Bulldogs second straight national title win on Monday. In a letter to Georgia President Jere Morehead, the animal rights organization called on Morehead to “be a peach and...
Why this was the best Georgia team of all time
Former Fox 5 sports anchor Bill Hartman joined Sam & Greg on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia parade in Athens to discuss why the 2022 edition of the Dawgs are the best ever.
