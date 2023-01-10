ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
AL.com

NFL Playoffs Week 1: SEC programs dominate rosters

Alabama became the first college program to have 70 of its alumni play in one NFL season in 2022, but with the regular season over and the league’s postseason set to kick off, the Crimson Tide isn’t No. 1 anymore. Based on the active rosters of the 14...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Alabama All-Pros: 3 new names lift list to 28

Twenty-eight Alabama alumni have been chosen as first-team selections on The Associated Press All-Pro squad after Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams received the NFL honor for the first time on Friday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn All-Pros: Daniel Carlson ends Tigers’ drought

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson became the 12th former Auburn player to be selected for The Associated Press’ All-Pro first team on Friday. Carlson is the first Auburn alumnus to earn the NFL honor since Cam Newton was the All-Pro quarterback for the 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

South Alabama adds former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory

South Alabama has added former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory to its program for the 2023 season, AL.com has confirmed. Ivory, who played his high school football at Clarke County in Grove Hill, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is enrolled in spring semester classes at USA and will compete in spring practice.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots

Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy