Five-time Grammy nominated singer El DeBarge has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, TMZ reports. The lead singer of family band DeBarge had several hits in the 1980s, including “Rhythm of the Night.” He was detained by Burbank police in the early hours of January 8th while parked at a gas station. Law enforcement officials noticed his vehicle had expired plates, and when they approached, they claim to have seen an extendable metal baton in plain view.

BURBANK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO