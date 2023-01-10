ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

Phish have set up a west coast tour for Spring 2023, and Phans won’t want get jammed up buying tickets to the band’s first trek of the year. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates. What Is Phish’s Next Tour? — The new...
Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are headed back out on the road for a Spring 2023 tour. The 20-date jaunt kicks off on May 19th in Temecula, California, and includes dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. It will wrap on June 17th in San Jose, California. See the full itinerary below.
El DeBarge, “Rhythm of the Night” Singer, Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

Five-time Grammy nominated singer El DeBarge has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, TMZ reports. The lead singer of family band DeBarge had several hits in the 1980s, including “Rhythm of the Night.” He was detained by Burbank police in the early hours of January 8th while parked at a gas station. Law enforcement officials noticed his vehicle had expired plates, and when they approached, they claim to have seen an extendable metal baton in plain view.
Danny Masterson Will Be Retried for Three Charges of Rape

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller has announced that Danny Masterson will be retried for three charges of rape after his first trial ended with a hung jury in November. “Our office has decided to retry this case,” Mueller told the court on Tuesday (via Variety). While the first...
