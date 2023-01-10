ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
BASTROP, TX
KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin

Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday afternoon at Lake Pflugerville. According to police, a 9-1-1 call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident requesting a welfare check. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person dead. Police are actively...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

