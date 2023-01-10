Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
APD searching for suspect in deadly north Austin crash
The Austin Police Department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve crash, according to APD news release.
APD: ‘Altercation’ leads to north Austin homicide, suspect arrested within an hour
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide in north Austin.
CBS Austin
EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
fox7austin.com
Neighbors chase down man who crashed stolen truck into 2 other vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas - Some neighbors in South Austin took crime fighting into their own hands Tuesday night. It started with what was supposed to be a laid-back night for Matthew Brunell. "My girlfriend and I were just at her place when heard this huge crash outside, so I put my...
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
APD: 1 charged after ‘recklessly’ handled gun leads to man’s death
A police press release noted Guillory handled "a firearm recklessly." It also said he stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
CBS Austin
Family of woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman found dead in her car in South Austin Friday night is speaking out to CBS Austin. Police say Elizabeth Lopez, 22, was killed in an apparent road rage shooting along East Stassney Lane near South Congress Friday night. “She was an...
Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run in south Austin
APD says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Oltorf Street near Burton Drive.
KXAN
Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin
Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
APD ID’s man killed in north Austin crash late last year
The crash marked Austin's 115th fatal crash of 2022, with 121 crash fatalities last year.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
CBS Austin
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday afternoon at Lake Pflugerville. According to police, a 9-1-1 call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident requesting a welfare check. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person dead. Police are actively...
APD: Unidentified man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler in December
The Austin Police Department said the pedestrian involved in a collision Dec. 16 on the upper deck of Interstate 35 died from his injuries Jan. 5.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Comments / 0