Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
James Spann filled in for Country Boy Eddie in the blizzard of ‘93: ‘Worst hour in local TV history’
The blizzard of March 1993 came as a surprise to many across Alabama when the snow began falling that Friday afternoon. ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann, however, once said it came with ample warning. “We said this thing would bring six inches and people wouldn’t believe it. It turned out...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
