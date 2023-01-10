ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced for Mexico-to-Omaha meth conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man living in Omaha has been sentenced for his role in a Mexican-based meth ring. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Oswaldo Neri, a Mexican citizen residing in Omaha, was sentenced to over 24 years in prison. He received 290 months for each of the three charges he faced. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher said Neri would serve the terms concurrently.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Arrest

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Drugs, Guns Found During Traffic Stop In Lincoln

Two Milwaukee men ended up in jail following a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 near 56th Street in Lincoln Tuesday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says the vehicle was stopped around 9:15 for straddling the center line. Deputies made contact with the 28 year old Joseph Thomas...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion man sentenced to prison; officials removed 665 animals from his home

A Papillion man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. Edward Luben, 57, agreed to enter the guilty pleas in exchange for the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissing nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies.
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
OMAHA, NE

