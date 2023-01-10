Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
KETV.com
Omaha man to face jail, probation for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide committed in March
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was sentenced in a Douglas County courtroom Thursday morning and will face 90 days in jail and two years probation. Jonathan McDougald was charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for hitting, and killing, 35-year-old Regina Bright in March. "He killed my daughter, that's...
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
WOWT
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced for Mexico-to-Omaha meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man living in Omaha has been sentenced for his role in a Mexican-based meth ring. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Oswaldo Neri, a Mexican citizen residing in Omaha, was sentenced to over 24 years in prison. He received 290 months for each of the three charges he faced. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher said Neri would serve the terms concurrently.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol troopers find 50k fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men after finding about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora Thursday morning. A trooper spotted a Toyota Tacoma driving east when it improperly passed a semi. A search of the vehicle revealed several...
WOWT
Three juveniles among four arrested after Omaha schools threat made online
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police released the identity of the 18-year-old arrested along with three juveniles after a threat made was made online about a number of Omaha schools. “The investigation revealed the posts to be a hoax,” Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night. Itzel Bravo, 18,...
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
Mills County Arrest
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Omaha Police and DEA’s new overdose taskforce to take down drug dealers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and the DEA Omaha Division have been working under the radar to take down drug dealers in the metro. “We are at a point in our society where truly it takes one pill to kill somebody,” said Emily Murray with the DEA’s Omaha division.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
klkntv.com
Man cited after mooning delivery driver at Lincoln Burger King, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was cited Thursday after he exposed himself to a delivery driver at a fast food restaurant in north Lincoln, police say. Around 4:20 a.m., officers were sent to a Burger King near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller reported a disturbance.
klin.com
Drugs, Guns Found During Traffic Stop In Lincoln
Two Milwaukee men ended up in jail following a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 near 56th Street in Lincoln Tuesday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says the vehicle was stopped around 9:15 for straddling the center line. Deputies made contact with the 28 year old Joseph Thomas...
WOWT
With over 300 open cold cases, OPD and victim families hope more tipsters will come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 12 years since Jameila Hesseltine and her boyfriend, Carl Reed, were killed. Since that day, Hesseltine’s sister, Buffy Bush, has continued the work in looking to hold accountable those who did it. “I fight for her every day. I fight for her...
doniphanherald.com
Papillion man sentenced to prison; officials removed 665 animals from his home
A Papillion man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. Edward Luben, 57, agreed to enter the guilty pleas in exchange for the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissing nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies.
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed Thursday. According to Omaha Police, the Casey’s near 24th and Martha Street was robbed Thursday at 7:32 p.m. A store employee allegedly told police that an unknown man went into the store and...
Urbandale man arrested in Montgomery County on a warrant
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Kevin Lee Ward, of Urbandale, today on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Ward was held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.
