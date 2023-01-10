Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for assaulting Redding grocery store employee
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee out of Redding was arrested after a report of an assault at a grocery store Thursday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to a store on the 2200 block of Pine Street around 11:20 a.m. and the suspect took off in a green Honda before officers arrived.
actionnewsnow.com
Concow woman arrested after Wednesday pursuit
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Concow woman was arrested after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Concow, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was doing an extra patrol in the area of Concow Road and attempted to pull the driver of a Honda Accord over near Jordan Hill Road for expired registration.
actionnewsnow.com
Two men arrested by Chico Police following fight on Broadway Street
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took two men into custody following a fight in downtown Chico Friday morning. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Broadway Street, across from the Chico City Plaza. Authorities say that it was also reported to Chico Police that one of the two men had a knife.
actionnewsnow.com
Man on probation arrested after running from officers
PARADISE, Calif. - A man on probation was arrested in Paradise late Wednesday night after officers said they found burglary tools and suspected methamphetamine. Around 10:45 p.m., an officer pulled the driver of a vehicle with expired registration tags over on Yeshua Way. The driver, identified as Joshua Scarbrough, got...
krcrtv.com
Two homeless men arrested after fight inside taco shop in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Two men were arrested following a fight inside a taco shop in Chico on Friday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received calls at around 7:20 a.m. of a fight between two men inside La Perla Taqueria Mexican Grill Restaurant on Broadway Street. Callers told dispatchers one of the men was holding a knife during the fight.
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with hate crime following assault against juvenile at fitness center
OROVILLE, Calif. - A Chico man was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court Friday afternoon on misdemeanor charges, including a hate crime. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Alexander Jefferson of Chico was charged with committing a hate crime battery against a juvenile victim in the bathroom of a fitness center in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
actionnewsnow.com
Fawn Fire arson suspect held to answer charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspected of starting the Fawn Fire in 2021 in Shasta County was held to answer charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto was held to answer six charges of arson of...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico hate crime defendant found incompetent to stand trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man accused of committing recent hate crimes was found mentally incompetent to stand trial by a Butte County Superior Court Judge, says District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey says Thomas David Bona, 37, is in custody without bail and facing vandalism, arson and hate crime...
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting
On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Roads remain closed across Northern California as next storm moves in
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Friday morning across Northern California as a new storm is set to hit the area this weekend. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900.
