Alabama State

Comments

Dawne Magee
3d ago

As a former property manager, I can confirm that these sleazy politicians purposefully rent properties in the district they want to run for office in yet they have zero intention of living there. I refused to rent to several of them because it would’ve been wrong for our state as well and most importantly for my home owners to have a vacant property.

Reply
10
Elizabeth Wiesel
3d ago

this person believes the rules don't apply to him and he can make up stuff as he go along because of his skin color he should be charged with fraud because some attorneys are dirty very corrupt and they'll do anything for money this is why attorneys get a bad rap

Reply
6
