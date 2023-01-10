Read full article on original website
Dawne Magee
3d ago
As a former property manager, I can confirm that these sleazy politicians purposefully rent properties in the district they want to run for office in yet they have zero intention of living there. I refused to rent to several of them because it would’ve been wrong for our state as well and most importantly for my home owners to have a vacant property.
Reply
10
Elizabeth Wiesel
3d ago
this person believes the rules don't apply to him and he can make up stuff as he go along because of his skin color he should be charged with fraud because some attorneys are dirty very corrupt and they'll do anything for money this is why attorneys get a bad rap
Reply
6
Related
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
WCVB
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
Students Expelled for ‘Ku Klux Klan Starter Pack’ Instagram Posts ‘Obviously’ Have No First Amendment Protection, Appeals Court Rules
Two students who sued their California high school after being expelled for making and “liking” racist Instagram posts cannot fall back on free speech arguments — and it isn’t a close question, a federal appeals court ruled. A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated
A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos
The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
Biden’s expected nicotine rule brings failed 1920s Prohibition to 2023
When it comes to public health, we should follow the facts and science, as opposed to political posturing. If history has taught us anything, it’s that prohibition is rarely the answer when addressing a public health problem. Outright bans of products tend to produce the opposite result of their intent, spurring more product consumption and…
Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge
The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit challenging Huntsville residency of Alabama House race winner
A Madison County judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges Dr. David Cole did not live in House District 10 for a year before the November 8 election that he won.
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These […]
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
This Attorney General Says He Can Prosecute People for Getting Abortions
Alabama, one of the strictest anti-abortion states in the country, is ready to take its anti-abortion stance even further: It could prosecute people who take pills to end their pregnancies, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday. Abortion is currently only allowed in Alabama in cases of medical emergencies. But...
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 12