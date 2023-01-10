Read full article on original website
John Cruse
3d ago
Bc they do not have the man power to investigate them. Lower “investigation” percentage doesn’t mean less homicides.
Reply(1)
3
Related
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
wbrc.com
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
wbrc.com
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
wbrc.com
Record number of juveniles killed by guns in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More children were killed by gunfire in 2022 in Jefferson County than any time in the last decade. County records show 19 juveniles from birth to the age of seventeen were killed by a gun in 2022. Some are listed as accidental, others as a homicide.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Towing service complaints don’t show Parking Enforcement Systems breaking the law, Birmingham says
Birmingham Police officials say that a towing service widely criticized for rude, and some say “predatory” behavior, has broken no laws. Parking Enforcement Systems, a towing service which pulls vehicles from downtown lots, and which is a target of numerous complaints over its encounters with members of the public, has not violated city ordinances governing towing services, said Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department.
Man wanted on federal gun and drug charges nabbed in Bessemer by U.S. Marshals
A Hueytown man is in custody on drug and gun charges after his capture by U.S. Marshals. Shawn Scott Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022 on drug trafficking and gun possession, said U.S. Marshal Keely. Marshals searching for Scott were led Wednesday to the area...
Birmingham PD investigates fatal shooting, suspect in custody
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 11, at around 5:10 p.m. According to the BPD, South precinct officers were inside the Adona Apartment Complex on a call for service when shots were fired in a nearby area. Officer Truman […]
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a Leeds man Monday for 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of people under 17 involved in obscene acts.
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
Police trying to ID suspect in at least 4 Birmingham store holdups
Authorities are trying to identify the suspect in multiple robberies at Birmingham businesses. The holdups happened at four businesses between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:20 a.m., the suspect entered Gas Boy at 9917 Parkway East. He walked into the business,...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
Human remains found in wrecked SUV in Bessemer identified as 39-year-old man missing since September
Human remains found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer are confirmed to be those a 39-year-old man who disappeared in September. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. Jefferson was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022....
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer ravine could be linked to 2022 missing person’s case, authorities say
Human remains were found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer, and the victim is believed to be linked to a missing person’s case from 2022. A contractor installing utility poles made the discovery early Wednesday afternoon in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle was at the bottom of a small ravine.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5