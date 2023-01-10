ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix

At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. According to police, officers responded at about 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to an area near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez Jr. who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman critically injured in Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX - A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, officials said. Crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found an active fire inside the living room. Firefighters were able...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash ties up traffic on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash involving multiple vehicles briefly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Northern Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and emergency crews closed all southbound lanes for a short time. Traffic began moving again in some lanes around 7:40 a.m. DPS says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.
GLENDALE, AZ
WLBT

Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield has been arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He is reportedly awaiting his first court appearance. According...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 5 dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for hours in Chandler on Jan. 12 due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The crash happened near the Chandler Boulevard exit, and five people are dead as a...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ

