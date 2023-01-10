Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting of Scottsdale Police sergeant leaves some Downtown Phoenix residents feeling less safe
PHOENIX - A week after a shooting in Downtown Phoenix left a Scottsdale Police sergeant injured as the First Friday art event was taking place nearby, people living in the Roosevelt Row area of Downtown Phoenix are talking about the issue of safety. The shooting happened on Jan. 6, when...
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
kjzz.org
DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix
At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting on New Year's Eve
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. According to police, officers responded at about 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to an area near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez Jr. who had been shot.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman critically injured in Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX - A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, officials said. Crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found an active fire inside the living room. Firefighters were able...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
AZFamily
Crash ties up traffic on I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash involving multiple vehicles briefly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Northern Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and emergency crews closed all southbound lanes for a short time. Traffic began moving again in some lanes around 7:40 a.m. DPS says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
Glendale police seize thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin in bust Friday
A man is in custody after Glendale police seized thousands of fentanyl pills, along with other drugs during a bust Friday.
WLBT
Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield has been arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He is reportedly awaiting his first court appearance. According...
AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
fox10phoenix.com
Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 5 dead
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for hours in Chandler on Jan. 12 due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The crash happened near the Chandler Boulevard exit, and five people are dead as a...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
fox10phoenix.com
3 people hospitalized after Phoenix crash that possibly involved pedestrians: FD
PHOENIX - Fire officials say two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix. The crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. "Early reports indicate two of the patients might have...
fox10phoenix.com
Man seriously hurt following possible road rage shooting in Glendale
Police say officers responded to the scene after they received a shots fired call. The victim may have been headed back to work when the shooting happened. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
