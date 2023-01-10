Read full article on original website
pinhead larry
3d ago
it's probably because these teachers were too worried about a strike and getting a pay raise
5
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland high school student aims to brighten futures of younger generations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dar’riel Taylor is rising above the daily challenges in her community. Despite those struggles, she’s determined to create a better future for a younger generation. “I have seen a few people get shot in front of my face,” said 18-year-old Dar’riel Taylor. “The experience...
ideastream.org
Akron mayor announces new funding focusing on youth violence prevention
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Thursday announced the latest round of grants meant to curb violence in the city. A focus of the $2.8 million in funding is on opportunities for youth. The new spending brings the total invested so far in the city's Violence Intervention and Prevention program from American...
cleveland19.com
Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly
HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday. In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her...
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming
Kyan Bowman is locked in a three-year battle with City Hall
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
ideastream.org
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps
Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
3-day rally scheduled to honor MLK Jr. Day and Jayland Walker
A 3-day rally in Akron will be held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jayland Walker starting on Jan. 13, according to a news release from Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
Barberton mother missing for a month, family fears she's in danger
Each day that passes adds to the agony for the family of Ma'Ria'Ana Spaulding. The 25-year-old Barberton mother has been missing for about a month.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Assisted living residents bare it all for a good cause
Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton did it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 calendar. The calendar benefits 2023 graduating seniors of Barberton High School.
ideastream.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
