Akron, OH

pinhead larry
3d ago

it's probably because these teachers were too worried about a strike and getting a pay raise

Akron mayor announces new funding focusing on youth violence prevention

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Thursday announced the latest round of grants meant to curb violence in the city. A focus of the $2.8 million in funding is on opportunities for youth. The new spending brings the total invested so far in the city's Violence Intervention and Prevention program from American...
Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday. In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her...
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps

Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
