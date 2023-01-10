ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

MLive

‘It is a dream come true’: Saline Celtic Festival plans to expand, change locations this year

SALINE, MI -- The Saline Celtic Festival is planning to bring its music, kilts, jousting and bagpipes to a new spot this year. The annual festival is known for Celtic celebrations with thousands of people at Saline’s Mill Pond Park. As it heads into its 26th year, the event is relocating and becoming its own entity separate from the city, which used to sponsor it.
SALINE, MI
Eater

A Look Inside Hazel Park’s New Key West-Inspired Beach Bar

After more than a year of fixing up and more than a dozen years of dreaming, Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 17 — fittingly enough on National Bootlegger’s Day. The beach-themed bar features a wide selection of beer and wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, an emphasis on tequila and rum selections, and simple warm-weather cocktails like rum runners and frozen margaritas.
HAZEL PARK, MI
MLive

5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has all kinds of events going on this weekend for people to choose from listening to live music, dancing the night away or spending a Sunday morning learning all about cheese. Here are five different activities going on from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor restaurateurs to open Asian-style market on Broadway

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Asian-style market is coming to Ann Arbor this spring. Orange Market, opening at 1118 Broadway St., will be in the first-floor retail space in one of the Beekman on Broadway buildings. The first phase of the development, 1200 Broadway, is complete. The second phase, 1100...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location

JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Local artisans featured at new boutique outside of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Looking to shop local? A new boutique in Scio Township is planning to be a one-stop shop just for that. Misty Handmade Boutique & Crystals opened its doors on Saturday, Jan. 7, and is bringing over 45 local vendors under one roof. The boutique features a variety of products like jewelry, candles, body care items, clothing, home décor and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub

YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Fire and Ice Festival returns after two-year hiatus

ROCHESTER — It’s been two years since downtown Rochester teamed up with Oakland County for the annual Fire and Ice Festival, and organizers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. “It is exciting to be back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID,” Oakland County...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

