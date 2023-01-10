Read full article on original website
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
SALINE, MI -- The Saline Celtic Festival is planning to bring its music, kilts, jousting and bagpipes to a new spot this year. The annual festival is known for Celtic celebrations with thousands of people at Saline’s Mill Pond Park. As it heads into its 26th year, the event is relocating and becoming its own entity separate from the city, which used to sponsor it.
Eater
A Look Inside Hazel Park’s New Key West-Inspired Beach Bar
After more than a year of fixing up and more than a dozen years of dreaming, Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 17 — fittingly enough on National Bootlegger’s Day. The beach-themed bar features a wide selection of beer and wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, an emphasis on tequila and rum selections, and simple warm-weather cocktails like rum runners and frozen margaritas.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has all kinds of events going on this weekend for people to choose from listening to live music, dancing the night away or spending a Sunday morning learning all about cheese. Here are five different activities going on from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday,...
Ann Arbor restaurateurs to open Asian-style market on Broadway
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Asian-style market is coming to Ann Arbor this spring. Orange Market, opening at 1118 Broadway St., will be in the first-floor retail space in one of the Beekman on Broadway buildings. The first phase of the development, 1200 Broadway, is complete. The second phase, 1100...
Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location
JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
Local artisans featured at new boutique outside of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Looking to shop local? A new boutique in Scio Township is planning to be a one-stop shop just for that. Misty Handmade Boutique & Crystals opened its doors on Saturday, Jan. 7, and is bringing over 45 local vendors under one roof. The boutique features a variety of products like jewelry, candles, body care items, clothing, home décor and more.
Ypsilanti Freighthouse to host artists, music in 2023. Help shape the schedule
YPSILANTI, MI - The Ypsilanti Freighthouse will double as a stage this year through a new city partnership with an arts presenter at the University of Michigan. And residents now have a chance to shape the schedule. University Musical Society is hosting a community forum at this historic Depot Town...
New Ann Arbor location will ‘catapult’ brand, Taystee’s Burgers owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The owner of Ann Arbor’s new Taystee’s Burgers restaurant hopes his location will catapult the brand to success. Taystee’s Burgers is opening at 2689 Ann Arbor Saline Road on Friday, Jan. 13. The burger joint also has locations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
Farmhouse near Ann Arbor gets historic protections, new ownership
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Tucked behind shopping centers just outside Ann Arbor a farmhouse with white clapboard siding and gingerbread trim sits on a hill above Lohr Road. It’s been there for roughly 180 years, and it’s not going anywhere. That’s because the property has officially become the...
Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub
YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
Lawsuit claims $5 million Van Gogh painting hanging at Detroit museum is stolen art
DETROIT, MI -- A judge has temporarily ordered a Detroit museum not to move a Vincent Van Gogh painting, estimated to be worth $5 million, after an art collector filed a lawsuit claiming the painting was stolen. The lawsuit does not allege wrongdoing by the museum, the Detroit Institute of...
3-week closure coming to Ann Arbor street near downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street north of downtown Ann Arbor is slated to close through early February to allow for the installation of new underground electrical conduits and manholes, city officials said. West Summit Street between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is off-limits to all traffic beginning at...
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
wlen.com
Founder of Lena’s Italian Restaurant in Blissfield has Passed Away
Blissfield, MI – The founder of Lena’s Italian Restaurant in Blissfield has passed away. 76-year-old Maddalena ‘Lena’ Zanger of Monroe died on January 6th, in her home, with her family at her side. Born in Sicily, Lena came to Monroe in 1969 with a tenacious work...
candgnews.com
Fire and Ice Festival returns after two-year hiatus
ROCHESTER — It’s been two years since downtown Rochester teamed up with Oakland County for the annual Fire and Ice Festival, and organizers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. “It is exciting to be back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID,” Oakland County...
Amid backlash from family, Dexter leaders reconsider renaming park for Paul Cousins
DEXTER, MI - Just two weeks after voting to rename a city park in honor of a longtime village and city council member who died in December, Dexter leaders backtracked on the decision amid backlash from his family. On Dec. 27, elected officials passed a measure renaming First Street Park,...
