YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.

