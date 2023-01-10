Read full article on original website
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
Big Scarr’s Girlfriend Blasts Rapper’s Family for Recording Music Video at Funeral
Big Scarr’s death and funeral have had a fair share of controversies. Following arguments over Gucci Mane supporting his artist’s family monetarily, the funeral occurred, which was also the location of a music video. Seeing the scenes unfold and the events before the funeral, Scarr’s girlfriend hit Instagram...
Boosie Badazz Casts Flavor Flav As His Father In 'Where's MJ?' Movie
Boosie Badazz has heard all the jokes about how he looks like Flavor Flav and decided to lean into it by giving the Public Enemy co-founder a role in his new movie. The Baton Rouge native recruited Flav to play his father in his Where’s MJ? blockbuster, which was recently released via Badazz films.
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye West has reportedly married an architect for Yeezy just months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Ye and architectural designer Bianca Censori — who has worked at his company for several years — recently commemorated their love at a private ceremony. Despite having tied...
Photos of Megan Thee Stallion’s injured foot, Tory Lanez’s gun, and inside of car from night Megan was shot, surface online, ahead of Tory’s upcoming sentencing
Photos of night of Megan Thee Stallion shooting surface. Last month, Tory Lanez’s trial in his 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case concluding. He was found guilty of three felony charges, which included assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm. The Toronto rapper was immediately sent over to a local Los Angeles jail, as he is also eventually facing deportation.
Blueface concussion claims leaves Crazy In Love fans shouting ‘get him to ER’
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry. Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had...
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
Quentin Miller Accuses Big Sean Of Cheating Him Out Of Song Credits: 'That Broke My Heart'
Quentin Miller has another story about how the industry gave him the short end of the stick, and this time it involves Big Sean allegedly cheating him out of publishing and songwriting credits. In an interview with VladTV, Miller recalled the first time he met Sean and developed a solid...
6ix9ine Trolls Gunna In Latest IG Post
6ix9ine called out Gunna in response to his first Instagram post since taking a plea deal. 6ix9ine called out Gunna in the comments on his latest post on Instagram, Tuesday night. It is Gunna’s first upload since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL.
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Announce Joint Album With New Song ‘Grateful’
Black Thought is set to continue his streak of releasing collaborative albums, this time with El Michels Affair. Titled Glorious Game, the newly-announced project will see the Roots MC team up with the Brooklyn-based “cinematic soul” group for 12 new tracks, which are set to be released on April 14 via Big Crown Records.
NBA YoungBoy 'I Rest My Case' Has Glimpses Of Experimentation But Is Much Of The Same
In 2022, YoungBoy made Noah’s flood look like a trickle, with a torrent of releases that secured his place on the top of the streaming charts amongst more brand-name artists. Though the endlessly controversial Baton Rouge rapper may have jumped from Atlantic to Motown, his strategy of completely overwhelming the market shows no signs of shifting.
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
Mack Wilds Throws His (Kangol) Hat In The Ring To Play LL COOL J In Biopic
Exclusive - Mack Wilds has expressed his desire to play LL COOL J in a biopic of the legendary rapper’s life, after Uncle L teased the idea on social media. On Thursday (January 12), the G.O.A.T. took to social media to share a series of classic photos from across his career, including a shot of him in his signature Kangol hat and another sporting his iconic four-finger “Cool J” ring that many will remember from the cover of his fourth studio album, Mama Said Knock You Out.
IG Model Jazlyn Mychelle Takes NBA YoungBoy Off Market After Surprise Wedding Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Instagram model and Youtuber Jazlyn Mychelle after it was announced that she officially wed 23-year-old Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy. An Instagram user posted their marriage license dated January 7 listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as the spouse to Kentrell Gaulden, the rapper’s birth name. The certificate reads that the nuptials took place in Utah, where the Bandit star has lived since being released from prison in 2021. Several media outlets have confirmed that the license is valid.
Gunna Called Out By 6ix9ine Over Young Thug & YSL Support After RICO Plea Deal
Gunna has shown his support to Young Thug and YSL members following his release from jail in December. The DS4Ever rapper returned to Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) with his first post since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against the Atlanta collective, and called for Thug and Yak Gotti’s freedom while teasing his return to music.
