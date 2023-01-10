Read full article on original website
Legislature does not appear to be poised to address gambling
The Alabama Legislature met for two days this week for an organizational session in which they elected leadership, appointed committee chairs, and approved updates to the rules for the next four years. The regular session begins on March 7, 2023. One issue that could come up is gambling. The Alabama...
Alabama Democratic Caucus makes announcement
The Alabama Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday, Representative Rolanda Hollis was elected the Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation. Hollis represents House District 58 and has served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019. The statement says Rep. Hollis will continue to work to improve government accountability, public education,...
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Former Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announces move to Waggoner Engineering
After a four-year run in the state House of Representatives and two terms as Alabama’s secretary of state, Republican John Merrill announced Thursday that he will be joining Waggoner Engineering as the director of public policy and strategic markets for Alabama. In 2021, Merrill said he would step down...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Alabama governor declares state of emergency as tornadoes sweep through state
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declared a state of emergency for six counties after severe storms pummeled the state Thursday. Ivey issued a state of emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties after a series of tornadoes ripped through the state Thursday, causing damage to buildings and knocking out power for 30,000…
Secretary of State John Merrill to join Waggoner Engineering
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill will be joining Waggoner Engineering as the Director of Public Policy and Strategic Markets for Alabama. Waggoner has its headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, and more than ten office locations across six states and Washington, D.C. Merrill’s Executive Assistant and Scheduler, Karen Guthrie, will also...
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press […]
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Road and Bridge Projects Ahead of Second Term
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. Calhoun County is not listed on the 2023 project list at this time, but last year Calhoun County received $2,685,844.73 under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Alabama budget surplus may wind up in your pocket
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers in Alabama have long called for Medicaid expansion, arguing it would bring health care coverage to more than three hundred thousand people. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate education budget committee. He says lawmakers are working on a proposal, but he expects that plan to include rebate checks to taxpayers. He said the proposal would provide up to $250 to individuals and double that for married couples who file their taxes jointly. The state budget that funds education has a nearly three billion dollar surplus. The Legislative Services Agency says the state general fund has a $351 million dollar surplus.
Alabama GOP shocked by RNC Chair candidate Harmeet Dhillon’s letter on Sikh faith
The Alabama Republican Party on Thursday said it was shocked that a Sikh candidate for chair of the Republican National Committee sent the organization a letter claiming concerns were raised by some state GOP activists “regarding my faith and how that would impact my ability to champion our nation’s Judeo-Christian values.”
Alabama Republican Party issues ‘no confidence’ vote for RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel
The Alabama Republican Party's (ALGOP) steering committee says the national party needs new leadership.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
