Investigation underway after shooting on Newson Road, 1 taken to hospital
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are investigating after a shooting call in the 3900 block of Newson Road.
WAFF
Lawrence Co. Medical Center suffers significant roof damage in severe weather
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Medical Center confirmed that the building suffered significant roof damage after severe weather swept through most of North Alabama. Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and...
WAFF
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
Family of murdered Huntsville man asking for help finding leads on the shooter
It has been 9 days since 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam was shot while inside his apartment at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Now, his family is asking anyone who may know anything about the shooter to come forward.
Blood donors wanted after tornadoes strike parts of North Alabama
The non-profit community blood center says the storms caused blood drives and centers to close on Thursday in affected areas, which directly impacted the blood supply.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
WHNT-TV
Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m.
Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m. Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q says a fire broke out in their pitroom at their...
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
WHNT-TV
Roof Damaged in Trinity — 5 p.m.
The damage in Morgan County ranged from Decatur to Trinity — blowing one man's roof off his home. Roof Damaged in Trinity — 5 p.m. The damage in Morgan County ranged from Decatur to Trinity — blowing one man's roof off his home. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged...
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Man charged in Decatur Walmart murder transferred to mental health facility
The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife released from jail
The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.
WAFF
“I heard this big WOOSH”: Moulton residents speak on damage caused by EF-1 tornado
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Many across the Tennessee valley experienced power outages and damage to their properties from strong wind. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Lawrence, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Thursday morning. Nathan Childers said he and his family were in disbelief when the...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating late Friday afternoon shooting; 1 victim sent to hospital
One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in the 3,900 block of Newson Road. The call in about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Officers are at the scene investigating. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
