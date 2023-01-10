Read full article on original website
Tesla price cuts have some recent buyers furious
In a rare move from the American EV manufacturer, Tesla announced significant price cuts across its lineup late Thursday. CEO Elon Musk famously railed against the practice of offering discounts on new vehicles in an email to Tesla employees years ago. Now he appears poised to eat those words, and some customers who accepted them as gospel took to social media overnight to voice their frustrations.
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
Tesla slashes prices up to 20% in broad bid to boost sales
Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmaker’s latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company lowered the cost of the cheapest Model Y by 20% and lopped as much as...
