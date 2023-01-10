ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes

Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death

Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
