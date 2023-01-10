Read full article on original website
What YouTube Celebrities Think About Texas’s Favorite Restaurant
Whataburger... it's practically THE place when you think of Texas chains. Obviously there's plenty from the state of Texas like Cici's, Rudy's, Dave & Busters, etc. But Whataburger is by far the most recognizable from the Lone Star State. The question is... what's everyone's take on it? Well there are...
Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens
Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?
With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
McDonald’s Testing Fascinating New Automated Restaurant Here in Texas
McDonald's is trying out a new version of their restaurants and they picked Texas as the place to test it out. The new restaurant concept they are testing out is a restaurant where customers can order through an app or on a kiosk and get their order without any human interaction.
Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky
I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
Just What are the Rules for Roundabouts in Texas?
Have you noticed all the roundabouts that have been popping up across North Texas lately?. Many cities have been constructing roundabouts rather than traffic lights and four-way stops at intersections in an effort to relieve traffic congestion and reduce injuries from crashes. I’ll go ahead and admit it right here...
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
Why Other Americans Don’t Like Texas According to Reddit
How dare you take pride in where you come from, Texans?. That’s pretty much what I take from the thousands of responses to the person on Reddit who asked Americans that don’t like Texas why they dislike our state. Sure, there were plenty of other responses. But that was the prevailing sentiment.
The Weird Reasons Some Texans Think They’re Above The Law
In case you aren't familiar with the sovereign citizen movement, it's a rather large and growing group of people who believe that majority of laws do not apply to them. They're everywhere, including right here in Texas. What Is A Sovereign Citizen?. Before we get to the giggle fits we're...
WATCH: Thieves Steal a Cart Full of Clothes from Texas T.J. Maxx
Here’s a bold bunch of thieves. When I was growing up in the 80s, it was nothing to see retail employees apprehend thieves. Back then, employees would go as far as to take a thief down and restrain them until the police arrived. Of course, there’s no way that...
