Springfield, PA

Bush Introduces Bill To Reinstate Credit Against School Taxes For Seniors

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE SENIOR PROPERTY TAX CREDIT. BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE:. Section 1. Amend § 1917, Title 14 of the Delaware Code by making deletions as shown by strike through and insertions as shown by underline as follows:
DELAWARE STATE
Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing

A developer has sold 28 acres in First State Crossing, a multiuse Claymont site that once housed a steel plant, and the buyer will build a 358,000-square-feet warehouse there. First Industrial Realty Trust is planning a rear-load facility with 68 dock door positions, a 40-foot clear height and parking for 241 trailers and 289 cars. The land is on the ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
Hatboro Federal Savings gives grants

Hatboro Federal Savings recently presented a total of $222,222 in grants to nine local organizations that meet the criteria for Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). Recipients of EITC grants included: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County; Bucks County Community College Foundation; Centennial Education Foundation; Council Rock Education Foundation; Hatboro-Horsham Education Foundation; North Penn School District Educational Foundation; Union Library of Hatboro; Upper Dublin Education Foundation; and Upper Moreland Education Foundation.
HATBORO, PA
Bridge, roadway construction planned for U.S. 1 in Bensalem Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Jan. 12 that bridge and roadway construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges under a project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships. Motorists...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Newtown supervisors recap ’22, prep for ’23

At its first meeting of 2023, Newtown Township’s Board of Supervisors held a reorganization to elect a leadership slate. Supervisor Dennis Fisher was reelected chairman by a unanimous vote as were Vice Chairman John Mack and Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer Elen Snyder. Supervisors Kyle Davis and Phillip Calabro also return as board members.
NEWTOWN, PA
Over 400 jobs available at New Year Job Fair

Next to losing weight, eating healthier, and saving money, finding a new career ranks high among the list of popular New Year’s resolutions. Unlike the other resolutions – which require a bit of willpower and perseverance – area residents looking to land a new career in 2023 can get a jump-start at the Bucks County New Year Job Fair on Jan. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure

Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Slow down on Route 1, enforcement popping up

Law enforcement is targeting speeders on Delaware’s major thoroughfares as the new year begins. Operation Braking Point, a joint campaign by the Delaware State Police, Office of Highway Safety and the Department of Transportation, is meant to address the increase of traffic fatalities recorded in 2022, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
The Links hosts donation drive

The Bucks County (PA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, along with other Bucks County community organizations, is seeking donations to benefit local nonprofit organizations as part of the MLK Day of Service 2023. Donations of individually wrapped, nonperishable food items, new and full-sized toiletries, and new and gently used clothing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

