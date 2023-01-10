Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Related
firststateupdate.com
Bush Introduces Bill To Reinstate Credit Against School Taxes For Seniors
AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE SENIOR PROPERTY TAX CREDIT. BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE:. Section 1. Amend § 1917, Title 14 of the Delaware Code by making deletions as shown by strike through and insertions as shown by underline as follows:
Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing
A developer has sold 28 acres in First State Crossing, a multiuse Claymont site that once housed a steel plant, and the buyer will build a 358,000-square-feet warehouse there. First Industrial Realty Trust is planning a rear-load facility with 68 dock door positions, a 40-foot clear height and parking for 241 trailers and 289 cars. The land is on the ... Read More
buckscountyherald.com
Hatboro Federal Savings gives grants
Hatboro Federal Savings recently presented a total of $222,222 in grants to nine local organizations that meet the criteria for Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). Recipients of EITC grants included: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County; Bucks County Community College Foundation; Centennial Education Foundation; Council Rock Education Foundation; Hatboro-Horsham Education Foundation; North Penn School District Educational Foundation; Union Library of Hatboro; Upper Dublin Education Foundation; and Upper Moreland Education Foundation.
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge, roadway construction planned for U.S. 1 in Bensalem Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Jan. 12 that bridge and roadway construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges under a project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships. Motorists...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown supervisors recap ’22, prep for ’23
At its first meeting of 2023, Newtown Township’s Board of Supervisors held a reorganization to elect a leadership slate. Supervisor Dennis Fisher was reelected chairman by a unanimous vote as were Vice Chairman John Mack and Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer Elen Snyder. Supervisors Kyle Davis and Phillip Calabro also return as board members.
Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne
Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban.
buckscountyherald.com
Over 400 jobs available at New Year Job Fair
Next to losing weight, eating healthier, and saving money, finding a new career ranks high among the list of popular New Year’s resolutions. Unlike the other resolutions – which require a bit of willpower and perseverance – area residents looking to land a new career in 2023 can get a jump-start at the Bucks County New Year Job Fair on Jan. 18.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
buckscountyherald.com
Waters Edge Wineries to open first Pennsylvania location in Doylestown
Waters Edge Wineries has signed a franchise agreement with Circa 72 Corporation to open its first location in the Keystone State. The newest Waters Edge Winery & Bistro – the brand’s 16th – will debut in downtown Doylestown. It will be owned and operated by Eric Landolfi,...
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure
Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cape Gazette
Slow down on Route 1, enforcement popping up
Law enforcement is targeting speeders on Delaware’s major thoroughfares as the new year begins. Operation Braking Point, a joint campaign by the Delaware State Police, Office of Highway Safety and the Department of Transportation, is meant to address the increase of traffic fatalities recorded in 2022, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
buckscountyherald.com
The Links hosts donation drive
The Bucks County (PA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, along with other Bucks County community organizations, is seeking donations to benefit local nonprofit organizations as part of the MLK Day of Service 2023. Donations of individually wrapped, nonperishable food items, new and full-sized toiletries, and new and gently used clothing...
Josh Shapiro nominates former Philadelphia deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
billypenn.com
Councilmember David Oh planning to resign to run for Philly mayor as a Republican
Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh is preparing to resign his at-large seat and launch a long-expected run for mayor. The three-term legislator is planning to announce his candidacy in early February, he told Billy Penn. He would be the first Republican to enter the race, and the 11th declared mayoral candidate overall.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Comments / 0