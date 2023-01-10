DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, along with players Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski, met with media members ahead of Duke's home ACC game on Wednesday evening. The Blue Devils and Panthers tip-off at 7:00 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network. Wednesday's game matches us up head coaches Jon Scheyer and Jeff Capel, who each played at Duke and were later assistant coaches on Mike Krzyzewski's staff. The pair are two of 10 former Coach K Duke players or assistants now Division-I head coaches.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO