goduke.com
Cooper Goes No. 2 Overall; Trio of Blue Devils Selected in NWSL Draft
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Highlighted by Michelle Cooper going No. 2, a trio of Blue Devils were selected in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday evening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Selected by the Kansas City Current with the second overall pick, Cooper became...
goduke.com
Volpe Joins Duke Football Program
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Thursday that offensive lineman Dan Volpe has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devil gridiron program. Volpe will enroll at Duke in January 2023, after transferring from Towson University. He will continue to...
goduke.com
Brown Joins ACC Network as Studio Analyst
DURHAM – 2021 WNBA Champion and former Duke women's basketball standout Lexie Brown has signed a deal to join ACC Network (ACCN) as a college basketball analyst, the network announced on Thursday. Brown will appear in studio weekly as part of ACCN's Thursday Nothing But Net "Ladies Night" women's basketball coverage, making her debut on Thursday, Jan. 12.
goduke.com
Duke Stands 17th in Latest LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings
DURHAM – Duke Athletics currently ranks 17th in the latest LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings, released Thursday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. The Blue Devils tallied 244.0 points from the fall and received contributions from women's soccer (73), men's soccer (73), football (45), men's cross country...
goduke.com
Four Selected Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse
DURHAM – A quartet of Blue Devils were selected to USA Lacrosse Magazine's Division I Preseason All-America team, as announced by the magazine Tuesday. Olivia Carner and Maddie Jenner were selected to the second team while Cubby Biscardi and Katie DeSimone were named honorable mention. The ACC landed 25 across three teams and honorable mention.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Hall of Fame Member Al Buehler Passes Away
DURHAM – Al Buehler, former head coach of the Duke track and field program and a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully last Thursday at the age of 92. Buehler is survived by his wife Delaina and their children, Elizabeth Buehler Ivy (Hunter) of...
goduke.com
Palde Named to U-21 National Team Selection Camp
DURHAM – Duke sophomore Josephine Palde has been named to the USA Field Hockey U-21 Women's National Team following the U-21 Selection Camp held Jan. 4-8 in Chula Vista, Calif. The U-21 squad will attend the Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) Selection Camp in February. "Congratulations to all the...
goduke.com
Filipowski's Career Night Rallies No. 24 Duke Past Pittsburgh
DURHAM – No. 24 Duke rallied from multiple 12-point deficits to defeat Pittsburgh, 77-69, on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2) were led by freshman Kyle Filipowski, who scored a career-high 28 points and matched his career high with 15 rebounds. Two other freshmen joined Filipowski in double figures, with Tyrese Proctor logging 14 points and Mark Mitchell adding 10. Ryan Young grabbed 10 rebounds, reaching double-digits on the boards for the second time in four games.
goduke.com
No. 24 Duke Welcomes Pittsburgh to Cameron For Wednesday Night Tilt
No. 24 Duke begins a crucial ACC stretch Wednesday by welcoming Pitt to Durham. On ACC Network, Wes Durham and Dan Bonner call the action. David Shumate and John Roth have the radio call on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD. The Blue Devils play the three teams they...
goduke.com
January Dates Announced for the 'Fast Break with Jon Scheyer'
DURHAM – The January dates for the Fast Break with Jon Scheyer have been announced with the next date set for Wednesday, January 18 in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at 6 p.m. Although a private function, a limited number of seats are...
goduke.com
Duke Relaunches Fence for the Fight Campaign
DURHAM – The Duke fencing team, in partner with the Duke Cancer Institute, is proud to announce the Fence for the Fight campaign will relaunch for the 2023 season in memoriam of Elizabeth Beguinet. Elizabeth, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away December 17...
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Ahead of Pittsburgh Game
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, along with players Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski, met with media members ahead of Duke's home ACC game on Wednesday evening. The Blue Devils and Panthers tip-off at 7:00 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network. Wednesday's game matches us up head coaches Jon Scheyer and Jeff Capel, who each played at Duke and were later assistant coaches on Mike Krzyzewski's staff. The pair are two of 10 former Coach K Duke players or assistants now Division-I head coaches.
