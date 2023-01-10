ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two people suffering from gunshot wounds,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Application process for free diaper changing stations in Columbus restrooms now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Changing Station Accessibility Grant application process is now open for Columbus businesses interested in diaper-changing stations in their restrooms. Awareness of the need for these changing tables in men's and gender-neutral bathrooms at locations throughout Columbus came together after collaboration between the Dadass Podcast...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Foundation at the forefront of NIL in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name, image, and likeness is adding a layer of complexity to the college sports landscape, but if it is utilized properly, it can also be a big benefit to programs. Collectives like, “The Foundation” are spearheading efforts to maximize NIL in Columbus. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort

SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
SUNBURY, OH
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
GROVE CITY, OH
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Thomas Chafin will spend the rest of his life in prison. Chafin was found guilty by a jury in November of 2022 of raping a seven-year-old child and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.
MARION COUNTY, OH
Two injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Olentangy School District hosts student mental health and well-being conversation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Olentangy School District continued an important conversation about mental health with families on Wednesday. The district's Student Well-Being team presented the work they've done at the schools and explained its importance to student learning and trauma response protocols. "Everything's not always sunshine and rainbows," Director...
COLUMBUS, OH

