Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Trevor Lawrence shares hilarious meme after comeback win
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a comeback for the ages against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, and Trevor Lawrence celebrated with the perfect meme. Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to a 31-30 victory after they trailed 27-0 late in the second quarter. Most people thought the game was over... The post Trevor Lawrence shares hilarious meme after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL AP All-Pro First and Second Teams feature six former Crimson Tide players
If you sit down on any given Sunday to watch NFL football, the odds are you will see a former Alabama Crimson Tide player making an impact. As well as recruiting the right players, Nick Saban has proved that his player development is second to none and he has turned Tuscaloosa into an NFL factory. The Tide has sent 41 players to the NFL via the first round of the draft in that time, including a first-round selection in 14 straight years, with no end in sight.
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with a top-15 prospect on international signing day.
Live updates: Miami Dolphins take on Buffalo Bills in NFL playoffs wild-card round
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins are out to pull an epic upset of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo (13-3), the AFC East champion and No. 2 seed in the AFC, is a significant favorite in the NFL playoff opener with some sportsbooks favoring the Bills by as many as 12.5 points.
Titans' Treylon Burks aims to be 'on top of my details' this offseason
Tennessee Titans first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks had a roller coaster of a rookie year in 2022. Whenever Burks was on the field, it was glaringly obvious that he has legitimate star potential. Unfortunately, being on the field was half the battle. The Titans’ wideout was sidelined for...
Chances Sean Payton returns to NFL sidelines as head coach set at 50/50
Nearly all season long, we’ve heard rumors about Sean Payton’s potential comeback, landing another NFL head coaching gig. Payton, who
Joe Buck Unhappy with Narratives Overshadowing Damar Hamlin Story
With all of the things that have gone on with the Damar Hamlin injury and ensuing sage, Joe Buck wants... The post Joe Buck Unhappy with Narratives Overshadowing Damar Hamlin Story appeared first on Outsider.
