Durham, NC

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Lawrence shares hilarious meme after comeback win

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a comeback for the ages against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, and Trevor Lawrence celebrated with the perfect meme. Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to a 31-30 victory after they trailed 27-0 late in the second quarter. Most people thought the game was over... The post Trevor Lawrence shares hilarious meme after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL AP All-Pro First and Second Teams feature six former Crimson Tide players

If you sit down on any given Sunday to watch NFL football, the odds are you will see a former Alabama Crimson Tide player making an impact. As well as recruiting the right players, Nick Saban has proved that his player development is second to none and he has turned Tuscaloosa into an NFL factory. The Tide has sent 41 players to the NFL via the first round of the draft in that time, including a first-round selection in 14 straight years, with no end in sight.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

