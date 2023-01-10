Read full article on original website
Halcovage defends innocence, votes no as other commissioners approve partial settlement of lawsuit
POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding a federal lawsuit involving Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. and other county officials. Halcovage was the no vote, while Chairman Barron L. “Boots” Hetherington and...
Davenport announces bid for Magisterial District Judge for 11-3-01
SALEM TOWNSHIP — Carol Davenport of Salem Township Tuesday announced her candidacy for Magisterial District Judge 11-3-01 in Luzerne Cou
Pa. governor nominates former state Sen. Pat Browne for his cabinet
Former state Senator Pat Browne has been tapped for a new job in Harrisburg. The Republican from Allentown was nominated Thursday to serve in the cabinet of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue, according to a news release. “I am humbled to have this opportunity to...
Montgomery County seeks candidates to fill commissioner vacancy
The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant. Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration...
Over 4,000 denied firearms purchases in Pa.
Over 4,000 people were denied firearm purchases or tranfers in Pennsylvania at the end of 2022.
69 News at 6:00 - Man from the Poconos accused in four killings appears in court in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the man from Monroe County accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court today. This is likely the last time we will see Kohberger until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori tells what happened today in the courtroom.
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
Contractor accused of defrauding customers turns himself in to authorities
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - A Pocono Summit man accused of defrauding customers turned himself in to detectives Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say Anthony Valera is charged in the alleged theft of more than $154,000 from five different customers/families who...
Idaho slayings suspect due in court for status hearing
The Monroe County man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be back in court. Bryan Kohberger will appear for a status conference Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, at 11 a.m. ET. He faces four counts of murder and one count of burglary for the killings at a home...
Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June
The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
Girardville council fires police officer, who denies allegations by borough
GIRARDVILLE — Borough council Wednesday took formal action to fire its suspended officer-in-charge, Fabrizio Bivona. After going into a two-minute executive session, council returned and unanimously passed the motion to dismiss. Bivona was hired in March following the resignation of the former chief, Fred Lahovski. After Wednesday’s meeting, borough...
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Forks Twp. Supervisor announces run for Northampton County Council
EASTON, Pa. - A member of the Forks Township Board of Supervisors has announced a run for Northampton County Council. Kelly Keegan is seeking to represent District 2, which includes Easton, Wilson, Forks Township, and Palmer Township. Keegan said she would focus on, among other things, keeping property taxes down...
LCCF escapee sentenced to state prison
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Berwick who admitted to escaping from a work release detail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was sentenced to up to six years in state prison. Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, to three-to-six years in prison on an escape charge....
Girardville police chief's suspension topic at meeting Wednesday night
GIRARDVILLE — Fabrizio Bivona is challenging his suspension as borough police chief. Borough solicitor Arlen Day II, Pottsville, confirmed Bivona’s suspension took place Dec. 11, but wouldn’t divulge what led to the discipline. “Due to the nature of the Bivona matter, the borough does not believe it...
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
UPDATED: Jury acquits Knorr on charge of criminal attempted murder
WILKES-BARRE — Clayton Leroy Knorr immediately dropped his head into his hands when the jury foreman announced “not guilty”
Woman on probation faces gun, drug charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman on probation faces new charges after police say she was found with drugs and a handgun at her home. According to law enforcement, Stephanie Peoples, 41, of Scranton, was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Richmont Street Tuesday after police were told that contraband was […]
