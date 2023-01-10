HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Pustinger, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. Born January 28, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alexander and Kathryn (Franek) Pustinger. He...

