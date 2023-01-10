Read full article on original website
Daniel F. Pustinger, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Pustinger, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. Born January 28, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alexander and Kathryn (Franek) Pustinger. He...
Evelyn E. Rhodes, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn E. Rhodes, 89, died Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born December 13, 1933 in Hubbard, a daughter of Walter H. and Irene Sutley Shook. Mrs. Rhodes, a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked in the employment office at...
James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron and Carmel Capeto Mondora. Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School.
Darlene Kay Martin, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Kay “Dar” Martin, 61, of Cortland passed away on Thursday morning, January 12, 2023 at her home in Cortland. Darlene was born on May 4, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Miller) Sapp. Darlene was a 1980 graduate...
Margaret E. Freeman, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Freeman, 80, of Mercer, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Wednesday evening, January 10, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Freeman was born on March 12, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of Victor Edward and Dorothy Mae (Thomas) Litwiler. She was...
Edward J. Hankey, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Hankey, age 60, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5, 2023. Edward was born on August 23, 1962 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Edward E. and Helen J. (Kijowski) Hankey. Edward was a 1980 graduate from Campbell Memorial High School. He graduated...
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
Richard “Dick” Dale, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Dale, 75 of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale.
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
JoAnne Naomi McNeish, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -JoAnne Naomi McNeish passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at UPMC Greenville Hospital. She was 85 years old. She was born in Masury, Ohio on February 24, 1937 to James and Ruth (Baxter) Richmond and was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield High School. JoAnne was...
Nicole Slovinsky, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Slovinsky of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 49 years old. Nicole was born on September 19, 1973, in Warren, the daughter of Steve Slovinsky and Karen Zolocsik. She obtained her bachelor’s...
Janice B. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice B. Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on November 14, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Leora C. (Donahue) Baldwin. Janice was married to Donald H. Miller on May 16, 1958. They were happily...
Marilyn L. Hancock, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn L. Hancock, 87, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born June 18, 1935 in Mercer, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Oleva (Zahinzer) and Jack Chisholm. Marilyn was a caregiver...
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
Bonnie Aileen Weaver, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident. Growing up, Bonnie was active in...
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
Achilles “Fuzzy” Freddie Palumbo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo. Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a...
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
James Franklin Williams, Jr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jimmy) Williams, Jr., 58 of Poland, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital. Jimmy was born August 1, 1964, son of the late Eileen Williams and James Williams, Sr. He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a...
Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born October 6, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mary Annebelle Roupe. Terance was a senior soldier for the...
