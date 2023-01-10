Read full article on original website
goduke.com
No. 24 Duke Falls at Clemson, 72-64
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 24 Duke held a lead with less than eight minutes to play at Clemson, but an offensive surge helped the Tigers (15-3, 7-0) defeat the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3) on Saturday evening, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke was led by Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games and eighth on the year. The freshman was joined by his classmate Tyrese Proctor in double-figures, who scored a career-high 17 points and graduate Ryan Young who scored in double-figures for the ninth time this season with 10 points.
goduke.com
Duke Football Honors 2022 Award Winners
DURHAM – Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard was named the recipient of the Carmen Falcone Team Most Valuable Player Award as head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils football program handed out team honors at the Duke Football Awards event on Saturday evening. The Blue Devils also acknowledged 30...
goduke.com
Duke Lacrosse Season and Single Game Tickets On Sale
DURHAM – With the Duke men's and women's lacrosse seasons less than a month away, single-game and season tickets are available now on GoDuke.com/tickets. Both programs play eight home games at Koskinen Stadium in 2023. Fans can purchase season tickets for the men for $64, while single-game tickets are...
goduke.com
No. 16 Duke, Georgia Tech to Square Off Sunday Afternoon
No. 16 Duke hits the road for its next two games, beginning with a trip to the Peach State for a date with Georgia Tech Sunday, Jan. 15. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie Ward will call the action on ACC Network...
goduke.com
Duke Opens 2023 at Carolina Challenge
DURHAM – After enjoying some time off for the holidays, Duke track and field resumes indoor competition this weekend as the Blue Devils head up to Chapel Hill for the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Eddie Smith Field House. MEET INFORMATION/WHAT TO KNOW. Saturday...
goduke.com
Duke Stands 17th in Latest LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings
DURHAM – Duke Athletics currently ranks 17th in the latest LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings, released Thursday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. The Blue Devils tallied 244.0 points from the fall and received contributions from women's soccer (73), men's soccer (73), football (45), men's cross country...
goduke.com
No. 24 Duke Travels to First-Place Clemson
Fresh off a come-from-behind win on Wednesday night, No. 24 Duke is back on the road Saturday to battle first-place Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner have the call on ACC Network, while on the radio, David Shumate and John Roth broadcast the game for the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
goduke.com
No. 6 Duke Opens Season with 7-0 Win Over Furman
DURHAM – The sixth-ranked Duke women's tennis team kicked off the 2023 spring slate on Friday afternoon in the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center with a 7-0 victory over Furman. The Blue Devils collected their 16th-consecutive season-opening win and 12th-straight home dub. How It Happened. • After falling behind 40-0...
goduke.com
Brown Joins ACC Network as Studio Analyst
DURHAM – 2021 WNBA Champion and former Duke women's basketball standout Lexie Brown has signed a deal to join ACC Network (ACCN) as a college basketball analyst, the network announced on Thursday. Brown will appear in studio weekly as part of ACCN's Thursday Nothing But Net "Ladies Night" women's basketball coverage, making her debut on Thursday, Jan. 12.
goduke.com
Volpe Joins Duke Football Program
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Thursday that offensive lineman Dan Volpe has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devil gridiron program. Volpe will enroll at Duke in January 2023, after transferring from Towson University. He will continue to...
goduke.com
Trio of Blue Devils Called into U.S. Soccer Training
DURHAM – A trio of Duke women's soccer standouts have received the call to represent their home country of the United States as Mia Minestrella, Kat Rader and Cameron Roller will take part in the Under-18/Under-19 training camp at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif. A...
goduke.com
Cooper Goes No. 2 Overall; Trio of Blue Devils Selected in NWSL Draft
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Highlighted by Michelle Cooper going No. 2, a trio of Blue Devils were selected in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday evening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Selected by the Kansas City Current with the second overall pick, Cooper became...
goduke.com
Duke Unveils 2023 Schedule
DURHAM – With the New Year here, head coach Kerstin Kimel and her staff announced the 2023 Duke women's lacrosse schedule. The 16-game regular season spans from February 10 to April 20. The slate features four contests against opponents who were selected to the 2022 NCAA Championship field, including National Champion North Carolina and runner-up Boston College.
