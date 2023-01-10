YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice B. Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on November 14, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Leora C. (Donahue) Baldwin. Janice was married to Donald H. Miller on May 16, 1958. They were happily...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO