These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Have you noticed the building boom in NJ?
There is a residential construction boom happening in New Jersey and all over the country. Last year in February, residential construction was up 22% nationally, which was the largest growth since 2006, according to Fortune. The country as a whole is at a 5.24 million unit housing shortage, according to...
Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched
New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Murphy vows to smash Prohibition-era liquor license laws in NJ
TRENTON — For years there have been calls to update New Jersey’s antiquated and confusing liquor license laws for restaurants. There are now new signs changes could finally be on the way. During Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address on Tuesday, he called for overhauling the...
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Look, New Jersey’s Best All you Can Eat Brunch Spot Has Been Revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
Can You Get a Ticket in New Jersey for Driving with Your High Beams On?
Every now and again, it becomes necessary to flick on your car's high beams while you're driving to better light your way. But what if you leave them on too long? Can you be pulled over and even ticketed for it in New Jersey?. One of my BIGGEST pet peeves...
Pretty Tasty! The Oldest Candy Distributor is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites the wax with the juice inside, crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Where Are Most People From New Jersey Choosing To Move?
Believe it or not, people have been steadily moving out of New Jersey for the past few years now. It definitely picked up during the pandemic, but even now people seem to be relocating elsewhere more often than in comparison to people moving to the Garden State. Why are so...
NJ has the only nonprofit kids winter activity center in the U.S.
The National Winter Activity Center in Vernon is also home to a nonprofit called Winter4kids, the only such organization in the country. The center offers a range of winter activities for of all ages and skill levels as well as mentoring and winter learning experiences for school-age kids. One of...
Is Absolutely Delicious In-N-Out Burger Finally Coming to New Jersey?
Have you ever had a friend or family member travel west and rave about the burger chain In-N-Out?. If you've never had In-N-Out you may be wondering what all of the hype is about. In-N-Out was born in Los Angeles in 1975. Since then, the franchise has grown to hundreds...
