ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

EPA to award $100M to boost environmental justice programs

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bybcL_0k9xmzY100

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it is awarding $100 million in competitive grants for projects that advance environment al justice in communities disproportionately affected by industrial pollution and other hazards.

The funding, established through the 2022 climate and health law signed by President Joe Biden, marks the largest environmental justice grants the agency has ever offered. The projects are among the first from an expected $3 billion in block grants targeting underserved communities authorized under the new law.

The program will be overseen by EPA's new office of environmental justice and external civil rights, which EPA Administrator Michael Regan created last year. The office includes more than 200 staff members at EPA headquarters and in 10 U.S. regions.

“Since day one, President Biden pledged to prioritize environmental justice and equity for all, and EPA is at the heart of delivering on that mission,” Regan said.

The funding announced Tuesday "is a key step that will help build strong partnerships with communities across the country and move us closer to realizing a more just and equitable future for all,” Regan said.

Grant applications are due April 10, with projects expected to begin as soon as October, EPA said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who co-chairs the Senate’s environmental justice caucus, said the grants will “help deliver results for environmental justice communities that have been ignored for too long,'' including Chicago's South Side and an industrial area in Louisiana often nicknamed “Cancer Alley.” The region includes dozens of chemical plants, refineries, fertilizer plants and other industrial sites that have long polluted air and water and caused health problems to nearby residents.

Access to clean air and clean water is more than an environmental issue, Duckworth said: "It’s a matter of health and safety, systemic racism and persistent discrimination against those in low-income communities. Every American deserves access to clean air and water — no matter their ZIP code, the color of their skin or the size of their paycheck.''

The EPA said it will provide $30 million in direct grants to community-based nonprofit organizations and partners, with $5 million reserved for small community-based groups with five or fewer full-time employees.

The program also will provide $70 million in funding to states, local governments and federally recognized tribes.

The EPA awarded $53.4 million in grants in November to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants were funded by the climate law and a coronavirus relief plan approved by Congress in 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

The regulatory maze behind health tech vaporware

Every year at CES, you’ll see a lot of fascinating health tech concepts and prototypes — at-home urinary scanners, smartwatches that can noninvasively monitor blood sugar, and a wearable patch to prevent sexual dysfunction. And then, nothing ever seems to make it to market. Or if it does, it only happens years later, and often, the final product isn’t nearly as capable as the initial pitch.
The Center Square

Supreme Court backs Maine consumer protection law

(The Center Square) – A two-plus year lawsuit against a Maine law pertaining to cable companies won’t be heard by the nation’s highest court. The Office of the Maine Attorney General announced the U.S. Supreme Court has decided it will not hear the case Spectrum Northeast LLC v. Frey. The litigation surrounds the state’s first-in-the-nation consumer protection law that mandates cable companies prorate a customer’s last month of service upon cancellation. ...
MAINE STATE
CBS Detroit

VP Kamala Harris shares climate change initiatives in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Ann Arbor on Thursday to highlight the Biden administration's efforts to address the climate change crisis. In attendance was former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm. Harris said millions of dollars are going toward initiatives to helping reduce climate crisis impacts like the Inflation Reduction Act."You can look at, for example, the data that tells us that some of the regions in America with the poorest air quality are low-income communities and communities of color," she said.A big topic of discussion was electric cars and its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ABC News

ABC News

979K+
Followers
204K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy